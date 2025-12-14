The combined effect of pervasive inequities is the erosion of Nigeria’s capacity for long-term economic planning at both household and national levels. When health, education, and basic infrastructure are unreliable, individuals focus on immediate survival rather than on savings, entrepreneurship, or innovation. Domestic financial intermediation remains shallow because the average citizen lacks disposable income and confidence in formal systems. This limits the pool of local capital for private investment and constrains financial market depth.

Nigeria has often been described as an investment haven, anchored on its vast endowment of natural and human resources. The country possesses over 34 commercially viable mineral resources spread across more than 500 locations, ranging from solid minerals such as gold, iron ore, and limestone to rare earth metals. The country is ranked tenth globally for crude oil reserves and ninth to tenth for proven natural gas reserves, positioning it as a major energy player. With a population exceeding 220 million, about 60 per cent of whom are within the working-age bracket (15–64 years), Nigeria’s demographics should ordinarily confer a strong labour advantage and robust domestic market potential. Combined with an expansive arable landmass and strategic access to both African and global markets, Nigeria’s economic potential remains enormous.

Despite this vast endowment, systemic inequalities have eroded investment confidence, both domestically and internationally. The country has witnessed a rising incidence of inequality, manifested in unequal access to quality education, healthcare, socio-economic infrastructure, and justice. These disparities have deepened along subnational lines – North versus South, urban versus rural – as well as through elite capture of state resources. The result is a political economy that sustains privilege for a few, while excluding the majority. This widening gap has not only heightened social discontent but also weakened Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Inequality has risen to a height where it is no longer merely a political issue; it has become economic, institutional, and systemic: reproducing cycles of exclusion that deter long-term private capital and undermine sustainable socio-economic growth.

The Unequal Foundations of Development and Investment

Despite early post-independence strides, Nigeria has progressively declined into a state of weak human development indicators and fragile institutions, conditions that constrain its ability to translate vast endowments into sustained investment for inclusive growth. Chronic inequality in access to healthcare, education, socio-economic infrastructure, and justice has left the majority of citizens economically vulnerable and unable to think beyond survival. This deprivation limits their capacity to save, invest, and participate meaningfully in productive enterprise, conditions indispensable for building a resilient domestic investment base, deepening the banking system, and creating a globally competitive landscape attractive to long-term private capital.

Access to healthcare remains one of Nigeria’s most visible inequities. According to World Health Organisation data (2024), total health expenditure accounts for just about 4 per cent of GDP, substantially below the African average of 6 per cent. More than 70 per cent of total health spending is financed through out-of-pocket payments, while less than 10 per cent of Nigerians are covered by any form of health insurance. Millions of households are therefore one illness away from financial distress, diverting income away from savings and productive ventures. Poor health outcomes – reflected in low life expectancy (55 years), high maternal mortality (512 deaths per 100,000 live births), and prevalence of preventable diseases – further reduce labour productivity and increase business costs, undermining investor confidence.

…inequality in access to basic social infrastructure – electricity, water, sanitation, and transport – continues to impose heavy costs on households and businesses. According to the 2024 Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report by UNICEF and WHO, only about 67 per cent of Nigerians have access to basic water services, and roughly 33 per cent to improved sanitation. The World Bank (2024) reported that while the national electricity grid nominally covers around 60 per cent of the population, effective supply reaches fewer than 40 per cent due to chronic outages and infrastructure inefficiencies.

The education sector mirrors this pattern of inequality and underinvestment. According to UNICEF Nigeria (2024), around 18.3 million children are currently out of school (10.2 million at the primary level, and 8.1 million at the junior secondary stage), the highest number globally, with enrolment and completion rates varying sharply between regions. In northern states, up to two-thirds of children aged six to fifteen are not in formal education. Even where access exists, the quality remains poor due to underfunding, weak infrastructure, and curricula misalignment with technical, industrial and technological labour demands. This weak educational foundation perpetuates a low-skill workforce, constrains innovation, and inflates training costs for firms. Household inability to access quality education erodes long-term aspirations and traps generations in cycles of low income and productivity, stifling domestic capital formation and fuelling insecurity, including youth restiveness, kidnapping, and banditry.

Similarly, inequality in access to basic social infrastructure – electricity, water, sanitation, and transport – continues to impose heavy costs on households and businesses. According to the 2024 Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report by UNICEF and WHO, only about 67 per cent of Nigerians have access to basic water services, and roughly 33 per cent to improved sanitation. The World Bank (2024) reported that while the national electricity grid nominally covers around 60 per cent of the population, effective supply reaches fewer than 40 per cent due to chronic outages and infrastructure inefficiencies. Households and firms rely heavily on private generators, accounting for an estimated 40 per cent of total electricity consumption and costing businesses over US$25 billion annually. These coping mechanisms consume disposable income that could otherwise be invested productively. From an investor’s perspective, unreliable infrastructure translates into higher operational costs, lower returns, and unpredictable supply-chain performance, diminishing national competitiveness.

Weak rule of law and governance compound these socio-economic deficits. The 2024 Ibrahim Index of African Governance ranks Nigeria among the eleven lowest-performing countries in Africa, with particularly poor scores in security, rule of law, and accountability. Persistent corruption, bureaucratic vagueness, and arbitrary policy reversals have entrenched uncertainty in the investment climate. While Nigeria’s legal frameworks increasingly align with international norms, especially in trade, maritime, and human rights, the absence of full domestication of key treaties, coupled with institutional weakness and constitutional supremacy, limits enforceability. Citizens and investors alike experience diminished trust in public institutions, which discourages participation in the formal economy. A poorly aligned and inefficient judicial system raises transaction costs, distorts competition, and magnifies political risk. Inequality becomes self-perpetuating: a privileged few exploit institutional weaknesses to protect rents, while the majority face shrinking opportunities for upward mobility.

Declining Competitiveness to Attract FDI

Over the past decade, Nigeria’s capacity to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) has exhibited a concerning downward trajectory, highlighting the connection between weak institutional frameworks, underdeveloped human capital, and diminishing private capital inflows. According to UNCTAD (2024), Nigeria’s average FDI inflow between 2015 and 2019 was US$2.4 billion. In 2020, inflows increased modestly to US$2.6 billion, before rebounding to US$4.8 billion in 2021, driven largely by oil-and-gas and infrastructure project-finance deals. However, this momentum proved unsustainable. By 2022, the country recorded a net negative FDI of –US$187 million, reflecting equity divestments and capital withdrawals, rather than new inflows. Most recently, 2023 data indicate inbound FDI of approximately US$1.87 billion, underscoring a persistent weakness in attracting sustained, large scale, and diversified investment.

Ultimately, inequality in access to essential services and justice has evolved from a moral concern into a full-blown economic liability, directly disincentivising investment and undermining Nigeria’s economic potential despite its vast endowments. It has eroded productivity foundations, reduced market depth, and amplified governance risks, collectively undermining global competitiveness.

It could be argued that ongoing government reforms, targeting improvements to the business environment, regulatory streamlining, and macroeconomic stabilisation, have yet to take firm root, leaving investors cautiously observing the implementation framework. The prevailing uncertainty and overall decline in recorded inflows suggest more than temporary cyclical factors. They reflect investors’ deeper scepticism about Nigeria’s structural vulnerabilities, most notably weak human capital, deficient infrastructure, and governance-related challenges.

Government officials often contend that official statistics understate total inflows due to the growing use of unrecorded electronic channels, including fintech-driven transfers, diaspora investment apps, and digital peer-to-peer platforms. While partially valid, formal FDI records reveal a substantial deficiency relative to Nigeria’s potential, expectations, and policy projections. This discrepancy underscores weaknesses in capital reporting mechanisms and the broader erosion of confidence in formal financial and regulatory institutions, discouraging investors from using official channels.

Conclusion

The combined effect of pervasive inequities is the erosion of Nigeria’s capacity for long-term economic planning at both household and national levels. When health, education, and basic infrastructure are unreliable, individuals focus on immediate survival rather than on savings, entrepreneurship, or innovation. Domestic financial intermediation remains shallow because the average citizen lacks disposable income and confidence in formal systems. This limits the pool of local capital for private investment and constrains financial market depth. Externally, these conditions elevate the country’s risk profile, forcing investors to demand higher returns to compensate for social and institutional fragility, further discouraging inflows.

Ultimately, inequality in access to essential services and justice has evolved from a moral concern into a full-blown economic liability, directly disincentivising investment and undermining Nigeria’s economic potential despite its vast endowments. It has eroded productivity foundations, reduced market depth, and amplified governance risks, collectively undermining global competitiveness. The paradox is unmistakable: while the nation abounds in natural wealth and human potential, structural inequities have created a dual economy – rewarding a small elite while stifling the majority. Unless targeted reforms prioritise inclusive human development and institutional accountability, Nigeria’s promise as an investment haven will remain largely unrealised.

Dipo Baruwa is a business climate development analyst.