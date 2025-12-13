The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the opening of its application portal for the 2026 National Medical Team (NMT), marking an early and strategic step in preparation for the next Hajj operation.

The commission said the move is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery for Nigerian pilgrims through the early selection of qualified and competent medical personnel.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, on behalf of the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON.

According to the statement, the application process targets Nigerian healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and environmental health workers, who are currently in active service.

NAHCON explained that the online portal, hosted on its official website, would be open for a limited period, underscoring the need for interested applicants to act promptly and comply strictly with the stated requirements.

The commission noted that the selection process is designed to ensure professionalism, efficiency, and improved medical support for pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON further highlighted new eligibility conditions introduced for the 2026 exercise, particularly the exclusion of applicants who participated in the last three Hajj operations.

It urged prospective applicants to carefully study the guidelines, complete their applications accurately, and adhere to the stipulated timeline to avoid disqualification.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and continuous public engagement, assuring Nigerians that updates on the 2026 Hajj preparations would be communicated regularly.

Read statement

NAHCON Opens Application Portal for 2026 National Medical Team

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to inform the general public, particularly qualified Nigerian healthcare professionals, that the application portal for the 2026 National Medical Team (NMT) will officially be launched today on the NAHCON website.

Interested medical personnel specifically doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and environmental health workers are invited to submit their applications through the designated online portal which will open from 11:00pm 12th December 2025 to 11:59 pm of Monday 15th December 2025.

Please take note, applicants must be in active service at the time of application and must not have participated in the last three Hajj Operations (2023, 2024, and 2025). For further guidelines, applicants are advised to visit the NAHCON website at nahcon.gov.ng.

The Commission encourages eligible applicants to carefully review the requirements and fill the form accurately to avoid disqualification. Interested parties are advised to submit their applications within the stipulated timeframe.

NAHCON will continue updating the public on 2026 Hajj preparations.

Fatima Sanda Usara

Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations

For Chairman/CEO

NAHCON