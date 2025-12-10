The Youths Training Initiative on Ethical Artificial Intelligence Skills for the Youths of Enugu North Senatorial Zone kicked off on Tuesday, 9 December, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, thanks to the strong support and visionary leadership of the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, is the deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.

The atmosphere was energetic as young people gathered to begin their journey into the world of emerging technologies, through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The 10-day programme, which is funded by Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, is organised in partnership with UNESCO Country Office, Abuja, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) through its Directorate for International Collaborations and the Faculty of Vocational & Technical Education.

This initiative aims to empower youths with practical AI skills that will help them thrive in today’s fast-changing digital world.

Key figures leading the programme include Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, a professor and vice-chancellor of the University of Nigeria; Kelechi E. Nnamani, acting director of International Collaborations and project lead facilitator; and Chinyere T. Ogbuanya, a professor and dean of the Faculty of Vocational & Technical Education, and also a project lead facilitator. Their roles highlight the importance of the training in advancing digital education and innovation.

The programme is open to youths from all six Local Government Areas in Enugu North Senatorial District: Igbo-Eze South, Igbo-Eze North, Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Udenu and Uzo-Uwani LGAs. Participants will gain first-hand knowledge in AI content development, chatbot creation, robotics and AI applications from seasoned expert trainers from UNESCO and UNN, while also learning about AI risks, user responsibility and the Ethics of AI.

The training is free, and every participant will receive an official UNESCO Certificate of Completion at the end of the programme, adding great value to the skills they acquire. An initiative that strongly supports the commitment of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to building a tech-savvy and globally competitive youth population in Enugu State.

The first day set a promising tone for the rest of the activities and the programme continues, with more exciting sessions as young people take bold steps into the future of Artificial Intelligence.