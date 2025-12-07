The Director General (DG) of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, has once again highlighted the importance of the National Value Charter, noting that it is relevant in promoting unity, patriotism and national values.

Mr Issa-Onilu made this observation when he visited the Imo State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), leveraging his presence in the state for the Economic Summit organised by the government of the state.

The Director General reminded staff of the Agency that NOA’s mandate was to communicate the policies and programmes of government to the people and to promote patriotism, national identity and civic responsibility. He urged the staff to commit to this mandate by using social media to amplify the messages of the NOA. He encouraged them to continue to work diligently to achieve the Agency’s goals.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Imo State Director NOA, Mrs Oparaugo Stellamaris, thanked the Director General and his team for their visit. She commended the DG for transforming the NOA and raising its profile to a level of recognition and visibility that it had hitherto lacked. This increased awareness, according to her, will translate to more support and collaboration for NOA’s mission of promoting national orientation and development.

The Zonal Director South East of the NOA, Mrs Regina Iroha, also welcomed the Director General, and commended him for the remarkable achievements made by the Agency in just two years of his leadership.

The speeches were followed by a question-and-answer session which was a lively part of the visit, with staff seeking clarification on various issues bordering them. The DG addressed their concerns, providing guidance and assurance.

The DG’s visit was a great morale boost for the staff who were quite excited to interact with their Chief Executive.

The Theater for Development team of the State Directorate presented an exciting performance of music and dance to specially welcome the Director General.

The visit was also marked by a notable display of patriotism and discipline as the DG inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Citizen Brigade, one of the platforms created by the National Value Charter to promote Nigerian values among the youth.

The visit ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Mercy Nwosu, Deputy Director in charge of Programmes, expressing the Management and Staff’ s appreciation for the visit, and stating that it had re-inspired and reinvigorated them.