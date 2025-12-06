Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to uplifting the status and welfare of traditional rulers across the state. The governor spoke on Friday during a visit to the palace of the Mallamawan Katsina, District Head of Batagarawa, as part of his ongoing local government engagement tour across Katsina Senatorial Zone.

Addressing members of the traditional council, Mr Radda described traditional rulers as central to peacebuilding and community governance. “Our traditional rulers remain pillars of stability and unity in our communities. We will continue to support them with the tools and infrastructure necessary for their work,” he stated. He assured that all requests would be considered within available resources, stressing that Batagarawa would always remain a place of pride for him.

The governor revealed that the state government would continue to support their role in community governance. He disclosed that provisions for rehabilitation of traditional palaces have been captured by various local government councils in the 2026 budget, assuring that implementation will begin in earnest. He also assured that the state government would consider additional road construction requests presented by the District Head of Ajiwa, Bello Kabir Usman Nogogo, noting that roads remain central to economic growth and community integration.

Speaking on behalf of the district heads of Ajiwa and Batagarawa, the Barden Katsina and District Head of Ajiwa, Bello Kabir Usman, appealed for reconstruction of several critical roads, including Abukur–Babban Gari–Kawo–Tashar Icce–Bakiyawa road, Magamar Ajiwa–Makurda road, and Babbar Ruga–Jino road—all within Batagarawa Local Government.

As part of the visit, the Chairman of Batagarawa Local Government, Babangida Lawal Kawo, organised a large-scale empowerment programme aimed at uplifting vulnerable households and strengthening economic resilience at the grassroots. The exercise saw distribution of 12 cars and 30 motorcycles to support transport needs as well as 100 sewing machines, 100 grain-processing machines, and 100 grinding machines to boost small businesses.

Beneficiaries also received 50 spaghetti-making machines, 50 bags of flour, 300 crates of eggs, 500 cartons of Indomie noodles, 100 bags of sugar, 100 boxes of milk, 100 goats for livestock support, and 100 special assistance packages for vulnerable families. Mr Kawo explained that the empowerment scheme was designed to boost local production, support small-scale enterprises, and open new income opportunities across the local government.

He said that the intervention complements completed township roads in Magamar Ajiwa and ongoing efforts to revive the abandoned earth dam project in the area. Governor Radda commissioned several people-oriented projects executed by Mr Kawo’s local council describing them as practical, measurable milestones reflecting his administration’s dedication to grassroots development.

Addressing a large gathering, the governor stated that his ongoing statewide tour aims to capture community needs firsthand, assuring residents that their requests and observations would shape government decisions in the coming months.