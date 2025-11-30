Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has congratulated five sons of Katsina State on their elevation to principal offices in the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Customs Service. The governor described the promotions as well-deserved recognition of excellence, dedication, and exemplary service to the nation.

Mr Radda expressed immense pride in the achievements of Aminu Mohammed Umar, elevated to the rank of a major-general, Ibrahim Yusuf, brigadier-general; Ahmed Tijjani Abe, deputy comptroller general; Nafiu Isiyaku, assistant comptroller general; and Abdullahi Maiwada, deputy comptroller.

The governor particularly commended Mr Umar from Abukur Rimi Local Government Area, who was promoted from Brigadier General to Major General in the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Mr Umar has attended several military courses both within and outside Nigeria, including the International Intelligence Course in South Africa, Company Commanders Course at Pretoria South African School of Infantry, and Battalion Commanders Course at Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji.

His distinguished career includes participation in peacekeeping operations in Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Liberia, as well as Operation Zaman Lafiya. He has also held several appointments, he served as the Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, Commander Guards Brigade Nigerian Army during late President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, Deputy Commandant / Director of Studies Army War College Nigeria and currently the 20th Commandant of the Warrants Officers Academy.

Governor Radda also celebrated Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, a colonel from Funtua Local Government Area, who was elevated to Brigadier General. Brig.-Gen. Yusuf has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria and served meritoriously in different military operations including OP MESA, OP Harmony, OP Restore Hope, and OP Lake Sanity.

He has served in various units including 174 Battalion, Ikorodu Lagos; 93 Battalion, Jos; 93 Battalion, Effurun Warri; and currently serves as Acting Director at HQ ICC Directorate of Special Forces.

Governor Radda equally congratulated Ahmed Tijjani Abe on his appointment as Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (North-West Zone).

Mr Abe, who enlisted in the Nigeria Customs Service in 1991, has served in different capacities including Comptroller, Post Clearance Audit (PCA) Zone C, and Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Human Resource Development. He holds a PhD in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and is a fellow of the National Institute for Security Studies.

Similarly, Governor Radda hailed the Nigeria Customs Service Board’s ratification of Nafiu Isiyaku’s promotion to Assistant Comptroller General (North-West). Mr Isiyaku, who hails from Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area, has built an impressive career covering international engagements, trade facilitation, ICT-driven modernization, and capacity building with bodies such as the World Trade Organization and World Customs Organisation.

The governor celebrated Mr Abdullahi Maiwada on his special promotion to Deputy Comptroller in recognition of his exceptional professionalism, leadership, and outstanding service performance. Speaking on the promotions, Governor Radda said: “These elevations reflect the quality of human capital Katsina State continues to produce. Our sons have distinguished themselves through hard work, integrity, and commitment to national service.”

He added: “Their achievements inspire our youth to pursue excellence in their chosen careers. We are proud of their contributions to national security and development.”

Mr Radda urged the promoted officers to see their new positions as opportunities to serve the nation with greater dedication and patriotism as well as to remain worthy ambassadors of Katsina State. He assured them of the state government’s continued support and prayers as they discharge their duties.

Governor Radda also called on other Katsina indigenes in various fields to emulate these distinguished officers by pursuing excellence and bringing honour to the state.

The governor, on behalf of the State Government and the people of Katsina, wishes the newly promoted officers success in their elevated positions and continued service to the nation.