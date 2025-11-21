Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September, 2025. The results show impressive performance across key income lines and operational metrics.

According to the statements published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) portal on 21 November 2025, the Bank reported Gross Earnings of ₦366.1 billion for Q3 2025. This represents an 8 percent increase from the₦338.9 billion recorded in Q3 2024. The growth was driven by strong interest income and sustained momentum in fee-based revenues.

Interest Income, calculated using the effective interest rate method, rose by 33 percent to₦285.6 billion in Q3 2025, compared to ₦214.7 billion in Q3 2024. Other Interest Income more than doubled, rising from ₦13.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2024 to ₦34.2 billion. This underscores significantly improved returns from non-core lending activities.

Year-to-date, the Bank achieved a major milestone with Gross Earnings surpassing ₦1.1 trillion, the highest in its history. This is an increase from ₦772.5 billion in Q3 2024. The Bank’s total assets also crossed the ₦10 trillion mark, driven by robust growth in cash, customer loans, and investment securities; this compares to ₦8.8 trillion in Q3 2024. Net Interest Income for the nine-month period reached ₦565.3 billion, while fee and commission income totaled₦84.5 billion. The respective figures for Q3 2024 were ₦470.5 billion and ₦56.3 billion.

Credit Loss Expenses moved to ₦900 million from ₦32.8 billion in Q3 2024; however, Net Interest Income remained flat at ₦144.8 billion, compared to ₦143.7 billion in Q3 2024. This reflects improved asset quality and effective risk management practices.

Fee and Commission Income grew by 47.2 percent to ₦31.1 billion, up from ₦21.1 billion in Q3 2024, driven by increased transaction volumes and digital banking adoption. Foreign currency revaluation gains contributed ₦14.1 billion to Non-Interest Revenue, while other Operating Income rose to₦1.1 billion from ₦447 million in Q3 2024.