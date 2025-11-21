The Marine Unit of the Ports Authority Police (Western Command) has arrested seven individuals in connection with a series of attacks on international vessels within Lagos ports.

The arrests were confirmed on Friday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Isaac Hundeyin, an assistant superintendent of police.

Mr Hundeyin said operatives on routine patrol near the waterfront of Ports & Terminal Multiservices Limited earlier this week intercepted a suspicious speed boat close to the vessel CL YINGNA HE, berthed at Berth 12.

“The patrol team initially observed three occupants on the boat. As officers approached, they discovered four more individuals lying flat on the deck, apparently attempting to conceal themselves,” Mr Hundeyin stated.

He added that the suspects were seen extending a long bamboo pole toward the vessel, suggesting an attempt to gain unauthorised access.

But upon questioning, he explained, the seven occupants could not provide a credible explanation for being in the restricted port area.

A search of the boat recovered several items, including a heavy iron cutter, two saw blades, a long bamboo stick with a steel curved hook, a ship rope, 31 assorted spanners, four screwdrivers, a pair of pliers, a plastic bucket, and the speed boat fitted with a 60HP Yamaha engine.

The suspects were transferred to the Port Criminal Investigation Department for detailed investigations.

Mr Hundeyin noted that their arrest followed a pattern consistent with previous attacks on international vessels in the Lagos Port Corridor.

All seven suspects were arraigned in court on 20 November.

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western Command), Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, reassured maritime stakeholders of the command’s commitment to stamping out criminal activities within the nation’s ports.

She said the command would continue to intensify patrols, strengthen intelligence gathering, and collaborate closely with other security agencies to ensure a safe and business-friendly maritime environment.

The Ports Authority Police is responsible for security across Nigerian ports, with the Western Command headquartered at Apapa Quays, Lagos, and the Eastern Command at Port Harcourt.

The Marine Unit of the Western Command oversees waterfront patrols and security operations up to 12 nautical miles offshore, working in coordination with the Nigerian Ports Authority’s security department.

Maritime crime remains a persistent threat in Lagos Ports. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority, at least 78 incidents targeting ships occurred in the first half of 2024 alone.

Criminals often exploit gaps in surveillance and port access to board vessels illegally, putting cargo, crews, and port operations at risk.

In a 2024 crackdown, the Western Command apprehended 103 suspects linked to theft, stowaway cases, and assaults on ships, underscoring that maritime crime is systemic rather than isolated.

Local waterfront communities have historically been involved, using small boats, ropes, and hooks to access ships and terminals illegally, a tactic mirrored in the recent arrests.

Maritime stakeholders, including the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, have expressed concern that policing strategies can disrupt legitimate port activities, increasing operational costs.

Labour unions and maritime associations, such as the Maritime Workers Union, continue to collaborate with authorities to strengthen protections against attacks while ensuring smooth port operations.