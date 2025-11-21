The Nigerian government has ordered the immediate shutdown of 47 Federal Unity Colleges across the country following a string of security incidents, including two mass abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states this week.

The directive is contained in a circular dated 21 November and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir.

It mandates principals of the affected schools, most of them in northern Nigeria, to “suspend academic activities and release students with immediate effect.”

Two mass abductions in one week

The closure follows renewed attacks on educational institutions in the North-west and North-central regions.

On Monday, armed men invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko/Wasagu area of Kebbi State, abducting at least 25 schoolgirls.

The school’s vice principal, Hassan Makuku, was shot dead while attempting to protect the students.

Three days later, on Friday, gunmen stormed St. Mary’s School, a Catholic mission school in Agwara, Niger State, and abducted dozens of pupils and staff. Local officials said up to 52 children might have been taken, though security agencies are yet to release official figures.

Katsina shuts boarding schools

In a separate move, the Katsina State Government on Friday ordered the closure of all public boarding schools across the state. Students have since been directed to return home.

Katsina has experienced repeated mass kidnappings from schools, including the 2020 Kankara abduction involving over 300 boys.

Escalating violence nationwide

Nigeria has recorded multiple violent incidents in the last seven days, further heightening national anxiety and prompting criticism of the government’s security strategy.

Execution of a Brigadier General: The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Monday released footage claiming responsibility for the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was captured after an ambush near Damboa, Borno State.

Kwara Church Attack: On Tuesday, gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, killing at least two worshippers and abducting several others during a thanksgiving service. The incident was partially captured in a livestream.

The shutdown of 47 Unity Colleges signals the government’s acknowledgement of its inability to guarantee the safety of students in vulnerable areas.

FULL LIST OF AFFECTED UNITY COLLEGES

North-West:

FGGC Minjibir, FTC Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, FTC Kafanchan, FGGC Bakori, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tambuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, FGC Birnin Yauri, FTC Zuru, FGGC Kazaure, FGC Kiyawa, FTC Hadejia.

North-East:

FGGC Potiskum, FGC Buni Yadi, FTC Gashua, FTC Michika, FGC Ganye, FGC Azare, FTC Misau, FGGC Bajoga, FGC Billiri, FTC Zambuk.

North-Central:

FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FTC Kuta-Shiroro, FGA Suleja, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omu-Aran, FTC Gwanara, FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FGGC Bwari, FGC Rubochi, FGGC Abaji.

South-West:

FTC Ikare Akoko, FTC Ijebu-Imusin, FTC Ushi-Ekiti, FTC Ogugu.