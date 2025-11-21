Let me borrow a leaf from the wisdom of the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. He said, “Development is not about what leaders say—it is about where they go, who they meet, and what they bring back home.” This wisdom perfectly resonates with the recent working visit to the Republic of Belarus by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

The trip between 11th and 14th November, 2025 will be remembered as one of the most consequential trips by any Nigerian governor in recent times.

Perhaps you’ve read from government guided mouths and different media outlets, but as government, with the strong will of informing and educating its citizens on actions being taken to foster progress and development, here are ten critical takeaways from this historic visit that should fill every Katsinawa with hope and anticipation.

Security First: Training for Katsina Community Watch Corps

For years, our communities have lived under the shadow of banditry and insecurity. Governor Radda understands that lasting peace requires more than goodwill—it demands professionally trained personnel equipped with modern tools.

At the Minsk Security Institute and the Centre for Border Security and Special Forces Training Facility, the governor secured a top-level training package for the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC).

What does this imply? Our local security volunteers will now receive advanced counter-insurgency and border security training from one of the world’s most respected security academies. In essence, when our C-WATCH personnel return from Belarus, they will be better prepared to protect our farms, our schools, and our villages.

Modern Weapons and Security Equipment

To Governor Radda, training alone is insufficient without the right tools. At the State Authority for Military Industry (LEMT)—Belarus’ equivalent of Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation( DICON)—Governor Radda negotiated for the modernisation of KCWC’s security kits and gadgets.

Imagine our C-WATCH personnel equipped not with outdated tools, but with modern surveillance systems, communication devices, and protective gear that match international standards. This is nothing but a clear signal that Katsina will no longer fight 21st-century security threats with 20th-century equipment.

Scholarships in AI, Robotics, and Drone Technology

A popular saying goes thus, “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” At the Belarus Ministry of Education, Governor Radda secured scholarship opportunities for Katsina youths in artificial intelligence, robotics, agricultural engineering, and drone technology.

These are the skills that will define the next generation of industries.

Our young people will study in Belarus, master these technologies, and return to build solutions for Katsina’s unique challenges, and Nigeria at large. When a Katsinawa youth programs a drone to monitor farmlands or designs a robot to assist in healthcare, we will remember that it started with Radda’s visit to Minsk.

Training of Trainers: Building Capacity from Within

Governor Radda knows that sustainable development comes from building local capacity, not perpetual dependence on foreign experts. That is why he secured Training of Trainers programmes for instructors from the Katsina Youth Craft Village and other state institutions.

These instructors will travel to Minsk, learn from Belarus’ best technical colleges and innovation centres, and return to train thousands of young Katsina residents. This is the multiplier effect in action—one trained instructor can produce hundreds of skilled graduates who will power our emerging industries for decades.

The Beltech Export Company Visit: A Lesson in Billionaire-Making

At Beltech Export Company, eastern Europe’s most famous ICT centre, Governor Radda and his team were shown something extraordinary: an attendance register of past trainees. The striking detail? Most of them are now dollar billionaires.

This was not luck—it was the result of world-class training in cutting-edge computer technology.

The governor immediately secured opportunities for Katsina youths to access this same training. Imagine our young people—currently struggling with unemployment—transforming into tech entrepreneurs building solutions that attract global investment. This is the future Governor Radda is building, one partnership at a time.

Hi-Tech Park: A Model for Katsina TechVille

Katsina TechVille is not a dream—it is an ongoing project. But Governor Radda understands that to build a world-class technology hub, you must first study successful models.

At the Hi-Tech Park in Minsk, he observed one of Eastern Europe’s most successful technology ecosystems, known for its supportive legal structure, investor-friendly policies, and strong talent pipeline.

The lessons learned will directly inform how Katsina TechVille is developed, ensuring it attracts global technology companies and creates thousands of high-paying jobs for our youths. In Katsina, we are not reinventing the wheel; we are learning from those who have already built successful wheels.

Agricultural Modernisation: From Subsistence to Excellence

Katsina’s economy is rooted in agriculture, but too often our farmers work harder than they should with outdated equipment. At the Belarus Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Governor Radda negotiated for the modernisation of our existing agricultural equipment to meet international standards.

More importantly, he secured access to technology-driven farming methods that will increase yields, reduce waste, and make farming more profitable. When our farmers begin using precision agriculture tools and climate-smart techniques learned from Belarus, the transformation will be visible in their harvests and their incomes.

Advanced Cattle Breeds and Animal Husbandry Models

Livestock is a critical part of Katsina’s agricultural economy, yet our animal husbandry practices lag behind global standards. Governor Radda secured an agreement for Belarus to provide advanced cattle breeds and enhanced animal husbandry models.

This means healthier animals, better milk and meat production, and more income for pastoralists and farmers. When you see stronger, more productive livestock in Katsina in the coming years, remember that this partnership was born in Minsk.

Visa Access for Katsina Students

At the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Governor Radda’s delegation met with Sergey Lukashevich, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and secured streamlined visa access for Katsina youths seeking to study in Belarus.

This removes a major barrier that has historically kept many talented young people from accessing quality international education. Now, the pathway is clear: if you are a Katsinawa with ambition and talent, Belarus is open to you.

A Governor Who Prays with His People Abroad

On Friday during the visit, Governor Radda joined Katsina indigenes living in Minsk at the National Mosque for Jumu’ah prayers.

This simple act speaks volumes. Even thousands of miles from home, the governor remained connected to his faith and his people.

It reminded those living abroad that they have not been forgotten, and it reminded those of us at home that our leader carries our identity—our values, our faith, our spirit—wherever he goes.

Governor Radda’s visit to Belarus was not a tourist trip. It was a carefully planned mission to secure concrete partnerships that will change the trajectory of Katsina State. The delegation included serious-minded officials: the Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mua’zu; Executive Director of Katsina State Development Management Board, Ruqayya Hamza Usman; Director-General of ICT, Naufal Ahmed; and Coordinator of the Agricultural Development Unit,Suleiman Umar.

These were not just passengers—they were professionals tasked with studying, learning, and implementing what they observed. As the governor himself declared, these partnerships align with his administration’s “Building Your Future” agenda—creating jobs, expanding digital skills, supporting young entrepreneurs, and positioning Katsina as one of Nigeria’s most forward-looking states.

Patriotic Katsinawa, the seeds planted in Minsk will soon germinate on our soil. Our responsibility now is to support these initiatives, encourage our youths to take advantage of these opportunities.

* Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina writes from Katsina