The Lagos State Government has dismissed a message circulating on social media alleging a surge in kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway.

The flyer, which claimed to have been issued by the state government, warned residents of increased abductions carried out through the “one-chance” method using commercial buses.

In a post on his official X handle on Friday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, described the alert as fake and recycled misinformation.

“Good morning Lagos, please beware of this fake news circulating again,” Mr Akosile wrote. “We have addressed it before, but those spreading false information continue to recycle it. Kindly disregard this notification.”

He urged residents to share verified information only, stressing the importance of collective vigilance in safeguarding communities.

The Lagos State Police Command had also previously debunked similar advisories.

In March, the police command reiterated that it never issued a security alert on kidnapping along the expressway.

Police noted that the same misinformation first surfaced in January 2024, reappeared in September 2024, and resurfaced again in March.

Despite dismissing the advisory as false, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, said the police command had taken note of public concerns.

He directed Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders to immediately review the security architecture of the area to forestall any potential threats.

According to the police command, the enhanced security measures will undergo continuous assessment to ensure the safety of commuters and residents across the state.

The police chief urged Lagos residents to go about their activities without fear.

Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to nearby police stations or call the command’s control room via 08065154338, 08063299264, or 09129229576.

Mr Jimoh also ordered detectives to track and apprehend individuals responsible for circulating the false alerts, warning that purveyors of fake news will face prosecution.