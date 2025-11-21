Some residents of Ikom and Agbokim communities in Cross River State have decried the cancellation of the 2025 Agbokim Green Marathon Competition by the state government.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State announced the cancellation of the marathon in a Facebook post on Thursday, citing the current security challenges in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the 42-km marathon was expected to kick off from the Ikom Township Stadium and terminate at Agbokim Water Falls in Etung Local Government Area.

Some residents of the two communities told NAN that the reason given for the cancellation was not convincing because the areas had remained peaceful and safe.

Some vendors who spoke to NAN at Ikom said that the decision had cut short their expectations of having a joyous moment and making brisk business.

Stanley Ntangha, a vendor at the Ikom Township Stadium, said that many traders had booked spaces and stocked their shops with goods in preparation for the marathon.

“We were expecting to make brisk business because the event would have brought local and foreign athletes as well as spectators to this area.

“This cancellation has destroyed our hopes; we don’t even understand the reason being given because the area has been safe and peaceful,” he said.

Also speaking, another resident, Tasen Odima said the news of the cancellation came to him as a shock. “I am surprised that the marathon was cancelled without any convincing reason,” he said.

Mr Odima urged the state government to heed the people’s call and allow the event to hold.

“We have spent so much money and energy to prepare for this event; this cancellation is saddening, it is a discouragement to petty business people like us,” he said.

Bryan Dwomoh, a Ghanaian and sports manager, who said he arrived in Cross River with two Kenyan athletes for the marathon, described the cancellation as “demoralising”.

Mr Dwomoh said, “The morale and psychology of the athletes have already been affected; all the efforts and preparations are now wasted.”

Edem Udomiyang, the creator of Agbokim Marathon, said that with the cancellation, the organisers had lost so many resources, and were at risk of losing their brand image.

“With this sudden cancellation, many of the private sector partners that supported us have pulled out,” he said.

He said that the marathon, which kicked off in 2024, is to promote grassroots sports development, destination promotion, economic gains and forest preservation.