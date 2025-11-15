Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Mohammed Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier-general his reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chairperson of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

Governor Radda noted that Mr Marwa, who was born in Kaduna, then part of the Northern Region of British Nigeria, and hails from Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has built an outstanding career defined by discipline, integrity, and national service.

In his message, the governor said the renewal of Mr Marwa’s tenure reflects the nation’s acknowledgment of his honesty, discipline, and remarkable achievements in the fight against drug trafficking and drug abuse across Nigeria. He added that Mr Marwa’s leadership has brought new momentum, solid results, and renewed public confidence to the NDLEA.

He highlighted that under his guidance, the NDLEA has recorded historic accomplishments, including the arrest of more than 73,000 drug traffickers and barons, as well as the seizure of over 15 million kilogrammes of illegal substances.

Governor Radda also praised the extensive awareness campaigns and prevention programmes designed to safeguard young people from drug abuse. He further reflected on Mr Marwa long and distinguished career in public service, from his time as Military Governor of Borno and Lagos States, to his service in the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Defence Academy, and Nigeria’s missions in Washington, DC., and at the United Nations.

He described him as a soldier, administrator, and reform-minded leader whose contributions have strengthened national institutions. “General Marwa has displayed courage, competence, and commitment in every public assignment,” Governor Radda said. “His reappointment is well earned.

I am confident that he will continue to protect our nation from the dangers of drug trafficking and guide our youth away from drug abuse.”

The governor urged Mr Marwa to double his efforts in this new term, noting that the national fight against drugs requires sharper intelligence, quicker operations, and deeper community involvement.

He stressed that Nigeria is counting on the NDLEA to further intensify its work as drug networks continue to evolve.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Katsina State, I extend our congratulations and best wishes to General Marwa, his family, and the entire Adamawa community, recognizing the pride they must feel for his contributions and continued service to the nation.”

He prayed for General Marwa sustained strength, wisdom, and success as he begins another term in office, and assured him of Katsina State’s full cooperation in the ongoing national campaign against drug abuse