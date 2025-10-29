Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to clean energy transition and sustainable development, positioning Katsina as a national model for renewable innovation and energy security. Speaking at the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit, West Africa’s largest and most prestigious energy event, held at the Landmark Convention Centre in Lagos, Governor Radda, represented by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, delivered a special address titled “Building a Clean-Energy Future: Lessons from Katsina’s Solar, Wind, Hydro and CNG Projects.”

In the address, the Governor highlighted Katsina’s groundbreaking achievements in the renewable energy sector, disclosing that the state has approved and commenced the deployment of over 10 megawatts of solar photovoltaic systems with 10 megawatt-hours of battery storage across 11 key facilities, including universities, hospitals, polytechnics, waterworks, and the State House of Assembly. “These projects are reducing energy costs, cutting emissions, and ensuring uninterrupted power for essential services such as healthcare, water supply, and education,” Governor Radda stated.

He further revealed the successful completion of a 1MW solar power installation at the Katsina State Secretariat, which now provides clean and stable electricity to government offices, boosting productivity and drastically reducing dependence on diesel-powered generators. Governor Radda announced that Katsina is set to commission its first Liquefied and Compressed Natural Gas (LNG/CNG) facility, developed in partnership with Greenville LNG Limited, which is now over 90 percent complete.

“Once operational, this facility will support vehicle conversion to CNG and enable CNG-based power generation at significantly lower costs than diesel or petrol. It aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas vision and represents another bold step toward cleaner, more affordable energy,” he said. The Governor also emphasised Katsina’s pioneering role in wind energy, noting that the state is home to Nigeria’s first and only wind power project, the 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm.

He disclosed that discussions are ongoing with the Federal Government for its formal handover to the state, alongside its hybridization with an additional 10MW of solar capacity, creating one of West Africa’s first wind-solar hybrid systems. “Once completed, it will stand as a symbol of innovation and sustainability, delivering cleaner, more reliable electricity to surrounding communities and industries,” he noted. In partnership with the French Treasury and Oceans Énergie, the state is also implementing a 1MW mini-hydro project at Danja Dam, designed to provide electricity to rural communities, support irrigation schemes, and stimulate agro-industrial productivity.

Governor Radda further disclosed that 1.3MW of solar capacity with 1.3MWh of battery storage has already been deployed at the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House and General Hospital Katsina in partnership with Genesis Energy, further enhancing energy efficiency in governance and healthcare delivery. In a landmark policy announcement, the Governor revealed plans to establish the Ministry of Power, Renewable Energy, and Energy Security, the first of its kind in Nigeria, to coordinate, regulate, and drive the state’s clean energy agenda.

“This pioneering ministry will consolidate our progress, strengthen coordination, and ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable, and accessible to every citizen,” he declared. He also announced the state’s plan to establish a Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission in collaboration with neighbouring states to enhance regional grid stability, attract investors, and accelerate energy sector reforms. Mr Radda added that his administration is deploying stand-alone solar systems to power micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises such as barbing salons, welding workshops, cold rooms, phone charging centres, and ICT hubs, thereby empowering entrepreneurs and boosting local economies.

He further highlighted Katsina’s collaboration with the governments of Kano and Jigawa through Future Energies Africa to develop a North-West Regional Electricity Market aimed at expanding off-grid access, improving energy security, and unlocking investment opportunities across the region. “Our focus remains clear: to expand off-grid solar access across all local government areas, deepen rural electrification, and ensure every school, hospital, and water facility in Katsina operates on clean, dependable power,” he affirmed.

Mr Radda emphasised that energy security is the foundation of education, healthcare, and economic prosperity, noting that Katsina’s clean energy transition demonstrates what visionary leadership, political will, and strategic partnerships can achieve. The Nigeria Energy Summit brought together the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Special Adviser to the Katsina State Governor on Power and Energy, Dr Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed; members of the diplomatic corps; industry leaders; and development partners.

Governor Radda’s participation underscores Katsina’s rising influence as a subnational leader in Nigeria’s clean energy revolution, aligning with the nation’s broader vision for Net Zero emissions by 2060 and a sustainable, inclusive, and energy-secure economy.