Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to Nigeria’s clean energy transition, describing the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative as “a bold and visionary step by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu toward reducing transportation costs and promoting affordable, sustainable energy for all Nigerians.” Governor Radda made this known on Monday during his visit to the national headquarters of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PiCNG) in Abuja, where he held strategic engagement meetings with the Executive Chairman, Management Team, and the Director-General of the agency.

The visit, according to the governor, was aimed at deepening collaboration with the Presidential CNG Initiative and ensuring that Katsina State remains at the forefront of green energy adoption and CNG-powered transportation in Northern Nigeria. He revealed that his administration has already procured CNG-powered city buses to enhance both intra- and inter-state transportation within Katsina and neighboring states.

Governor Radda further stressed that the partnership with PiCNG would help reduce transportation and logistics costs, support local businesses, and improve the daily lives of citizens. He highlighted ongoing green mobility projects across Katsina State, disclosing that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has commenced the conversion of motorcycles and tricycles to CNG and gas-powered engines a development that is already transforming small-scale transport businesses in local communities.

“Katsina is already moving in this new energy direction. We have partnered with a private company that has established a CNG station in Katsina, which is now about 90 percent completed,” Governor Radda said. He expressed confidence that Katsina will soon become a model for other states in sustainable energy and CNG-powered transportation. He revealed that his administration is fully ready to collaborate with the Presidential CNG Initiative to ensure that Katsina people are among the first beneficiaries of this national programme. “Soon, we will roll out CNG-powered buses for students, civil servants, and daily commuters.

This will also promote affordable interstate transport between Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna, where new refueling stations are being developed,” he added. Governor Radda further explained that the state has recently launched 500 solar-powered tricycles and electric motorcycles to reduce reliance on petrol. He said the CNG programme would complement these efforts by aligning state and federal energy initiatives to ease transportation and improve livelihoods. He also disclosed that some official vehicles in the Katsina State Government House have already been converted to electric vehicles a reflection of his administration’s commitment to renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

Governor Radda expressed optimism that with the completion of the Greenville CNG Filling Station in Katsina, which is set for commissioning next month, citizens will quickly embrace the CNG transition because of its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. “Once the filling station becomes operational and people see the savings and efficiency, they will naturally adopt it because the advantages are both clear and practical,” he said.

Mr Radda’s visit underscores Katsina’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading subnational governments advancing renewable energy and sustainable transportation. It also reflects his administration’s determination to cut transportation costs, empower small enterprises, and align state development goals with President Tinubu’s national vision for a cleaner, greener Nigeria. The Governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this laudable initiative and commended the leadership of the Presidential CNG Initiative for the progress achieved so far.

Governor Radda engagement at the PiCNG headquarters marks yet another milestone in his administration’s broader commitment to innovation, sustainability, and energy efficiency for the collective good of all Katsina citizens.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Presidential CNG Ismael Ahmed, that Governor Radda is the first sitting governor to visit the Initiative’s headquarters since its establishment, praising his proactive and forward-thinking leadership. He also recalled his long-standing relationship with Governor Radda since 2013, describing him as “a leader defined by humility, integrity, and a genuine passion for innovation and public service.” He assured the Governor of PiCNG’s readiness to partner closely with Katsina State to accelerate project implementation.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Presidential CNG Michael Oluwagbemi, announced that several projects have been earmarked for Katsina State under the 2024 rollout plan. These include the deployment of CNG conversion kits, CNG-powered tricycles, buses, and mobile CNG filling stations. He further assured that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring regional gas coordination that will guarantee steady gas supply across the Northwestern corridor particularly in Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna states.