The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Wednesday, said that 22 ships are currently discharging petroleum products and food items at Apapa, Tincan and Lekki Ports.

The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position”, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ships as including frozen fish, petrol, general cargo, containers, bulk sugar, buckwheat, ethanol, bulk urea, gasoline, bulk gas and bulk wheat.

“Six other ships have arrived the ports and are waiting to berth with bulk wheat and cargo.

“We are expecting 17 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31,” NPA’s shipping position said.

It added that the ships being expected also contained general cargo, buckwheat, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish, containers and petrol.

The ships, NPA said, are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

(NAN)