OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial technology company, has hosted the Grand Finale of it’s My OPay Security Vote Challenge at its headquarters in Lagos with Nigerian entertainers, creators, and users in attendance. Attendees included Funke Akindele, Layi Wasabi, Broda Shaggi, and Brain Jotter, who performed the viral track he created for the campaign live on stage.

Over the course of the nationwide campaign, which ran across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter), which a reach of over 200 million across Instagram, TikTok, X and facebook with thousands of creative entries were submitted — from comedy skits, to short educational videos, to animationed scripts, to music— each offering a unique perspective on what digital security means to everyday users.

The campaign was built around seven of OPay’s core security features including Large Transaction Shield, Scam Alert, Large Transaction Double Check, Emergency Lock, USSD Lock, Night Guard and Online Subscription Control.

The grand finale culminated in the crowning of four winners from Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. These winners were flown into Lagos, alongside other standout and creative participants.

One of the participants, Zarifa Golden-Kalio talked about submitting her entry surrounding her Zobo business.

“I’m a student, but I also run a small zobo business where I sell to my colleagues. I do my best to create content around what I do, and honestly, there’s no better app than OPay — it’s made receiving payments so easy. I decided to spotlight the Scam Alert feature because it helps me keep my money safe and protected”

Funke Akindele one of the leading voices behind the campaign commended the brand for innovation stating:

” It is not easy to work hard for your money and at the end of the day they will just scam you and clear your account. So, I want to thank OPay for being innovative. for thinking fast and inventing the security features” She added.

According to Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay:

OPay’s core value is always customer first, and for our customers Security is the Top 1 priority. So, we built 7 security features, and today annouce the 8th which is location guard and will continue to develop more for our customers so as toprotect them in all scenarios where they need protection.”

The cutting edge Location Guard feature Tuses smart location tracking to flag and prevent potentially fraudulent activity. If a transaction attempt is made from an unusual location, Location Guard immediately prompts Face ID verification, adding an intelligent extra layer of protection.

“Location Guard is a leap forward in digital protection,” Elizabeth added. “It’s intelligent, proactive, and designed around real-life user behavior. Wherever our users go, their OPay account follows them — securely.”

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.