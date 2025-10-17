Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointment of eight (8) new Permanent Secretaries into the Katsina State Civil Service, following the recent retirement of some senior officials. The appointments strategically positioned experienced professionals across key sectors to advance the Governor’s “Building Your Future” agenda and ensure effective service delivery to the people of Katsina State.

This move is part of the administration’s broader effort toward strengthening the state’s civil service and ensuring effective public administration across all ministries and departments, in line with its vision for a more accountable and efficient governance system.

The new permanent secretaries are Yusuf Ahmed – Katsina LGA Aminu Ibrahim – Katsina LGA Aishatu Abdullahi – Dutsinma LGA Dasuki Ibrahim Abubakar – Malumfashi LGA Lawal Abashe – Matazu LGA Ado Yahaya – Sabuwa LGA Sani Rabi’u Jibiya – Jibiya LGA and Nasiru Ladan – Kaita LGA.

Governor Radda congratulated the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and charged them to fully embrace the “Building Your Future” vision by demonstrating steadfast commitment to serving the people of Katsina State with dedication, integrity, and excellence. He emphasised that their appointments are based on merit, competence, and a proven record of service to the state, assuring that his administration will continue to recognise excellence and reward commitment within the civil service. The date for the official swearing-in ceremony will be announced in due course.