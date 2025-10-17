Katsina State will this Tuesday host the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, for the commissioning of landmark projects initiated under the leadership of Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda.

The Vice President is also expected to officially launch the 9th Expanded National MSME Clinic, commission the dualized Central Mosque Roundabout, Kiddeis Roundabout Road, and unveil the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA) a groundbreaking digital agriculture system connecting thousands of farmers across the state.

This announcement was made at a press conference held at the Katsina State Government House, where a team of Commissioners and senior officials briefed journalists ahead of the visit. The briefing was led by the Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango, alongside the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Kabir Magaji Ingawa, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, and the Director-General of KASEDA, Mrs Aisha Aminu Malumfashi.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Aisha Aminu Malumfashi, DG of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), said the Vice President’s visit would mark a major milestone in Katsina’s journey toward economic diversification and youth empowerment. She explained that the 9th Expanded National MSME Clinic, scheduled for Tuesday, 21 October 2025, will bring together hundreds of entrepreneurs, regulatory agencies, and financial institutions for business exhibitions, mentoring, and direct support sessions.

“This is not just a programme it is a life-changing opportunity for small business owners,” Malumfashi said. “Young people, women, and artisans will meet agencies like BOI, BOA, SMEDAN, NEXIM, and NAFDAC in one place to register their businesses, access loans, and receive professional guidance.” The clinic will also feature the first-ever Katsina MSME Awards Night, where both the Vice President and Governor Radda will honour outstanding entrepreneurs who have shown resilience and innovation despite economic challenges.

In his remarks, Kabir Magaji Ingawa, Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, revealed that the Vice President will also commission the newly completed 3.3-kilometre dual carriageway linking the Central Mosque Roundabout to Kidis Roundabout via WTC, constructed at a cost of ₦1.9 billion. The road, he said, comes with solar-powered streetlights, walkways, and modern drainage facilities to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and beautify the city. “This road is more than infrastructure it’s an enabler of trade,” Mr Ingawa explained. “It will ease the movement of goods and people, reduce travel time, and support night-time business operations through solar lighting.”

On his part, Prof Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, highlighted that the Vice President will also unveil KASPA a digital agriculture platform designed to link farmers directly with experts, markets, and agro-input suppliers across the 34 LGAs. He described KASPA as a “revolutionary bridge” that will transform agricultural communication, boost food production, and increase farmers’ income.

“With just a phone, a farmer can now access advice, buy quality seeds, and sell produce directly to buyers,” he said. “This is a major step towards digital farming and food security.” Prof Bakori also revealed that the State Government has introduced complementary innovations like a Farmer’s Radio Station and an e-extension communication network, ensuring farmers can receive real-time support and expert responses. Before the Vice President’s arrival, Katsina will host the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Dikko Social Innovation Academy, a youth-driven initiative that trains social entrepreneurs to develop solutions to local challenges.

According to Mrs Aisha Malumfashi, the graduates have already developed impactful projects such as recycling waste into building materials and converting farm residues into energy. “These young innovators are building the future of Katsina one idea at a time,” she said. “Their creativity reflects Governor Radda’s belief in empowering youth to lead through innovation.”

Governor Radda administration has consistently prioritized youth empowerment, MSME development, and digital transformation in agriculture, all key pillars of his Building Your Future Agenda. The Commissioners emphasised that the Vice President’s visit symbolizes the Federal Government’s confidence in Katsina’s reform agenda and the success of Governor Radda’s efforts in transforming the state into a model of innovation-driven growth.

“Every initiative being launched from the MSME Clinic to KASPA is about improving lives,” Malumfashi concluded. Governor Radda’s vision is to turn opportunities into prosperity for ordinary citizens.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor 18 October, 2025