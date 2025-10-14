OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial technology company, has reaffirmed its industry leadership and innovation by emerging as the only fintech to clinch three major awards at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. With this historic achievement, OPay stands tall as Nigeria’s most awarded fintech brand this year.

At the ceremony, BusinessDay recognised OPay’s record breaking performance, describing the company as “the powerhouse of daily fintech activity.”

Its security suite now includes advanced features like Large Transaction Shield, NightGuard, and multiple fail-safes for high-value transactions — reinforcing trust in every tap.”

For “seamlessly blending scale, safety, and features that empower both merchants and individuals,”BusinessDay concluded, “OPay is the obvious pick for Mobile Payment Solutions Provider of the Year, Business Solutions Provider of the Year, and Fintech Security Innovation of the Year” Business day added.

The company clinched Mobile Payment Solutions Provider of the Year, Business Solutions Provider of the Year, and Fintech Security Innovation of the Year — a powerful endorsement of its innovation, scale, and commitment to advanced and secure financial services.

For Mobile Payment Solutions Provider of the Year, OPay’s cutting-edge technology guarantees one of the most reliable networks in the country. Today, tens of millions of users transact with OPay every month, with tens of thousands joining organically through referrals from friends and family daily. A majority of online merchants also recommend OPay as a preferred payment method, allowing users to conveniently pay via the “Pay with OPay” for their digital payment needs.

As Business Solutions Provider of the Year, OPay continues to expand its expertise to the business segment — offering reliable payment infrastructure and tailored digital solutions that help merchants optimize operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

Finally, as the Fintech Security Innovation of the Year, OPay has developed seven advanced security products — with additional features in development — designed to protect customers across different transaction scenarios. This innovative approach to user safety has positioned OPay as one of the most secure and trusted financial institutions in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2018, OPay has pursued one clear mission — to make financial services more inclusive through technology. Today, the company empowers tens of millions of monthly active users and more than one million businesses across Nigeria, redefining how individuals and enterprises transact and grow in a digital economy.

This recognition at the 2025 BAFI Awards is a reflection of our stand as a brand that goes beyond banking — combining innovation, security, and inclusion to power the financial lives of tens of millions. This is an encouragement for us to do more” IK Odiase, Head of Partnerships, OPay stated about the win.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.