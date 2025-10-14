Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup face their biggest test yet as the Super Eagles host Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday evening in their final Group C fixture.

With their qualification dream hanging by a thread, the Super Eagles must secure victory and hope for a favourable result elsewhere to stand any chance of booking a ticket to the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tension in Group C

The battle for qualification from Group C will go down to the wire after another dramatic round of fixtures left three teams still in contention. Benin Republic currently lead the group with 17 points, followed by South Africa with 15, and Nigeria just behind on 14 points.

Last Friday, Nigeria earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane — captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams scoring the goals to keep the Super Eagles in the race.

In Durban, South Africa, were held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe, while Benin claimed a narrow 1–0 win over Rwanda courtesy of Tosin Aiyegun’s late strike.

These results have set the stage for a dramatic conclusion. For Nigeria to qualify automatically, they must beat Benin by at least two goals and hope that South Africa fail to defeat Rwanda in Nelspruit.

Should South Africa win, the Super Eagles would still need a high-goal margin to snatch the playoff spot on goal difference.

Nigeria’s fading World Cup record

The Super Eagles have been one of Africa’s most consistent teams on the global stage since making their World Cup debut in 1994, appearing in six of the last eight editions. However, they failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar after losing the playoff to Ghana on away goals, which sparked widespread disappointment.

Failure to qualify again would mark Nigeria’s first back-to-back absence from the World Cup since making her 1994 debut and would have to wait till the 2030 edition for another try.

Despite the pressure, the team remains determined. Head coach Eric Chelle — who replaced the short-lived Nigerian legend Finidi George earlier this year — insists his side will “fight to the end” and has urged fans to believe in the team.

Benin’s moment of truth

For the Benin Republic, Tuesday’s clash offers a chance to make history. The Cheetahs, led by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, sit top of the group and need just a draw to reach their first-ever World Cup finals.

Under Rohr’s guidance, Benin have been one of the revelations of the qualifiers. Their 2–1 victory over Nigeria in June, their first in recent times, changed the course of the campaign. Rohr has since turned the team into a disciplined, compact unit capable of achieving results.

Benin’s defensive organisation has been crucial, conceding just seven goals in nine matches. Steve Mounie remains their main attacking threat, supported by Jodel Dossou and young midfielder Rodrigue Kossi.

Team news and possible line-ups

Nigeria will be without Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card in the Lesotho game. Right-back Ola Aina also remains sidelined due to injury, while Bright Osayi-Samuel is still recovering from a knock.

Victor Osimhen — Nigeria’s top scorer in the qualifiers with three goals — is expected to lead the line, with Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon providing width. Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi will anchor the midfield, while Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey marshal the defence. Stanley Nwabali is expected to retain his place in goal despite the backlash for his careless display against Lesotho.

For Benin, defenders Yohan Roche and Sessi D’Almeida are suspended, forcing Rohr into key changes. However, goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou and captain Steve Mounie are set to start as the Cheetahs aim to seal their World Cup dream.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Simon; Osimhen, Arokodare.

Benin possible XI: Dandjinou; Ouorou, Verdon, Tijani, Roche; Imourane, D’Almeida; Dossou, Hountondji, Dokou; Mounie.

The stakes could not be higher

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium is expected to be filled with thousands of Nigerian supporters as the team looks to salvage its campaign. For captain William Troost-Ekong and his teammates, Tuesday’s fixture is more than just a match — it is a battle to protect the country’s football legacy.

Benin, meanwhile, carry the hopes of their 11 million citizens, dreaming of a first-ever World Cup ticket. Rohr’s side will need composure and discipline to withstand Nigeria’s pressure.

The permutations are clear: a two-goal win for Nigeria and a slip-up from South Africa could secure a miraculous qualification. Anything less, and the Super Eagles will be watching the 2026 World Cup from home.

What they are saying

I don’t think I need to motivate my teammates that much. We all know what we are playing for tomorrow (Tuesday), which is bigger than every Individual.

Everyone knows what we have to do to get a qualification. I don’t need to tell my teammates much. We will give our best on the pitch. -Benin Captain Steve Mounie

We have to win this game tomorrow (Tuesday). I have to put my mind into tomorrow’s game; we must win and nothing more.

We want to go to the World Cup. I am very happy, very excited; sometimes, we may be a little nervous-

Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle.

Prediction: Nigeria 3–1 Benin Republic — The Super Eagles, driven by desperation and home support, may rise to the occasion.

Match Details

Kick-off: Tuesday, 14 October | Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo | Competition: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (CAF).