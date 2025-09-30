Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as part of his ongoing engagement with leading investors in China, has held a productive meeting with the leadership of Shandong Luqiao of the flagship companies under the Fortune Global 500 Shandong Hi-speed Group, towards partnership for infrastructural development.

The company which is a globally respected construction firm famous for its expertise in bridge construction and large-scale infrastructure projects, considers Ogun State as a desirable partner for advanced infrastructure development.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on media and strategy, Kayode Akinmade on Tuesday, said the economic team of the Governor discussed extensively with the leadership of the company about certain areas of modern infrastructure and also shared the remarkable efforts of the government in infrastructure development across Ogun State.

According to the statement, the discussion eventually opened opportunities for collaboration as the company considered Ogun State as a very desirable partner in infrastructure development and industrial growth.

“Our discussions opened opportunities for collaboration with this globally respected construction firm, widely renowned for its expertise in bridge construction and large-scale infrastructure projects.

With their special-grade qualifications in highway and municipal engineering, along with first-class contracting licenses in construction, hydropower, and power engineering, Shandong Luqiao has earned worldwide recognition for delivering world-class infrastructure.

“We are, therefore , pleased to announce that, following our engagements, Shandong Luqiao has committed to partnering with us in Ogun State to further advance the infrastructural development of our dear state.

“This collaboration is yet another testament to our determination to make Ogun the hub of modern infrastructure and industrial growth”, the statement read.