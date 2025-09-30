Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the killing of ARISE News anchor, reporter and producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, as a most horrendous event that must be quickly unraveled in the interest of justice.

Prince Abiodun, who said that he received news of the 29-year-old’s brutal killing by armed robbers in her Katampe, Abuja home with profound shock, commiserated with the management and staff of Arise News, urging them not to allow their spirits to be dampened by the sad incident but to take solace in the legacy of truth and forthrightness that the deceased left behind.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Prince Abiodun urged the security agencies to work together and unravel the killers of the news anchor in the shortest possible time.

He said: “The killing of the popular, extremely versatile and personable news anchor on Monday, September 29, 2025 during an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja is a most horrendous, chilling event whose perpetrators must be quickly tracked down and brought to justice.

“For every hour that the perpetrators are left un-apprehended, Nigeria suffers colossal mental and institutional damage. The killers must be fished out very quickly, tried and sentenced in accordance with the law,“ the governor stressed.

He added, “Sommie, 29, a lawyer and vibrant voice that engaged and connected with Nigerians on a daily basis, must not be allowed to die in vain.

The killers must be punished most severely, and very quickly. I commiserate with her parents, family and friends, and the staffers of Arise News on this most unfortunate incident. It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God will comfort their hearts in this terrible hour and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”