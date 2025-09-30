Amidst the high cost of living, President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country’s economic crisis is over.

Mr Tinubu stated this on Tuesday, 30 September, in Imo State, where he inaugurated some development projects that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration completed.

The president also participated in the unveiling of the governor’s book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” which chronicles the progress and achievements of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the country.

Mr Tinubu, in the first few hours of his administration, removed petrol subsidies, causing an astronomical increase in transportation costs and an unprecedented increase in the cost of living across Nigeria. However, the president has continually insisted that this and other of his reforms are meant to put the country back on the path to recovery and prosperity.

“I stand before you with confidence to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago. We’ve passed that! We promised a change. Today, I can confidently tell you the worst is over,” Mr Tinubu said.

“I know what I took over. Don’t go back, look forward. The direction of our country has shifted for the better ever since we came to power.

“In the second quarter of the year 2025, Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.23 per cent. That growth is with purpose, not just on paper. It is real growth. Inflation has fallen to 20.12 per cent in August. This means relief is slowly but surely reaching our people. You may not feel it yet. I thank you for your patience, I thank you for your resilience, I thank you for your endurance, I thank you for your perseverance.

“Nigeria is changing for the better, you’ll get the benefits,” the president said.

President Tinubu said that the country is regaining its strength and credibility in the global economy with the recent economic growth.

He commended Mr Uzodimma for his achievements in Imo State, and described the governor as a “man of good vision”.

Referring to Mr Uzodimma’s new book, Mr Tinubu said the governor has given Nigeria a gift. “No nation can afford to forget its own journey, and no leader should escape his duty of stewardship,” the president said.