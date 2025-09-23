“A serious farmer does not just plant seeds and walk away. He waters daily, weeds constantly, and watches over his crops until harvest.” This age-old wisdom accurately captures the leadership style of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda as Katsina State celebrates 38 years of existence. Like that dedicated farmer, Radda has shown that when he says he means business, he backs his words with daily action, constant attention, and dedication to results.

Since September 23, 1987, when Katsina State was carved out of the old Kaduna State, we have witnessed the leadership of different administrators who have contributed their quota to the development of our dear state. From the military era through successive civilian governments, each administration has planted seeds of progress in their own way.

The military administrators laid the foundation stones. They established the basic structures that gave our state its identity and initial direction. However, return to democracy brought leaders who expanded on these foundations. Each adding their unique contributions to the Katsina story. We must acknowledge their efforts and commend every government that has served the people with sincerity and patriotism.

Be that as it may, when Governor Radda assumed office, he found a state that needed urgent surgery. Like a seasoned doctor examining a patient, he quickly diagnosed what Katsina needed to move to the next level. His prescription was simple but detailed: “Building Your Future” – an agenda that speaks directly to every citizen’s aspiration for better tomorrow. The question many people asked was simple: Does this new governor really mean business, or is this another round of political promises?

Today, as we celebrate our 38th anniversary, the answer is written across our state in concrete and steel, in improved lives and renewed hope. When Mr Radda talks about infrastructure development, he equally builds on it. The 24-kilometre Eastern Bypass stands as testimony to a leader who means business. The Kofar Soro-Kofar Guga road project speaks volumes about his commitment to improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens. But Radda’s business mind goes beyond roads. He initiated multibillion naira urban renewal projects across all three senatorial districts.

This is strategic thinking at its best – ensuring that no part of Katsina State is left behind in the march toward development. Walk through modern-day Katsina at night, and you will see the Light Up Katsina Project illuminating our streets. Do you observe the business sense in this area? When businesses can operate longer hours safely, when people feel secure walking home after dark, when properties are protected by good lighting, that is economic development at work.

Security has always been a major challenge for our state. But Governor Radda chose to face this monster head-on. His investment in both military action and peaceful dialogue is yielding positive results. Alhamdulillah, we can see the difference. Communities that once lived in fear are beginning to sleep peacefully. Farmers who abandoned their fields are returning to work. This is what happens when a leader means business about protecting his people.

Education and healthcare access have received unprecedented attention under this administration. When a governor establishes new schools, renovates old ones, provides scholarships to students, and ensures that primary healthcare reaches every ward, he is investing in the future. This is the kind of business that pays dividends for generations. The support for farmers, women, and youth through various empowerment programs shows a leader who understands that development is not limited to big projects.

Sometimes, the biggest impact comes from helping a widow start a small business, supporting a young graduate with capital, or providing a farmer with modern equipment. Governor Radda’s approach to governance reminds us that a leader who means business will make a positive difference in the people’s life. The leader makes life a little better for people every single day. As we celebrate 38 years of statehood, we can proudly say that our current governor has brought a business mindset to governance.

He sets targets, measures results, and adjusts strategies when necessary. He understands that every naira spent must produce value for the people who elected him. The transformation we see across Katsina State today did not happen by accident. It is the product of careful planning, dedicated execution, and consistent follow-through. This is what separates leaders who mean business from those who merely mean well.

On this 38th anniversary, we wish our dear state continued progress and prosperity. We call on every son and daughter of Katsina to support this governor who has proven beyond doubt that he truly means business. The journey continues, and with leaders like Governor Dikko Umaru Radda at the helm, the future of Katsina State looks brighter than ever. Long live Katsina State!

* Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State