Vice President Kashim Shettima is scheduled to deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Wednesday at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He will speak on behalf of President Bola Tinubu between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is expected to unveil its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement during the address.

Earlier, the vice president participated in the opening session of the Assembly, where US President Donald Trump delivered a keynote address, welcoming global leaders to the event.

Speaking to NAN about the significance of Nigeria’s statement, Stanley Nkwocha, senior special assistant to the president on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice-President), said the country’s message is expected to resonate globally.

According to Mr Nkwocha, Mr Tinubu has redefined modern leadership in Nigeria since assuming office.

“Whether in educational diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, sports, security, or economic diplomacy, President Tinubu has transformed how Nigeria engages with the international community.

“He has overhauled the tone and content of our foreign policy.

“If you want to measure the strength of Nigeria’s voice on the global stage, just recall his 2024 address at UNGA.

“It was a powerful statement that called for reforms, including more seats for Africa on the UN Security Council,” Mr Nkwocha said.

