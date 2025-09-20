A Taiwanese multinational conglomerate and global tech giant, Foxconn, has indicated interest in setting up its manufacturing plant in Ogun State. AVP, Corporate BD Chairman, Mr Vincent Lee, disclosed this at the weekend when he led a delegation to meet the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the Gateway City Gate, Interchange along the Abeokuta -Sagamu Expressway.

Mr Lee said the delegation was in the State to explore business opportunities with a view to setting up their business. According to him, his organisation is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, with annual revenue base of over $200bn, employing thousands in its various manufacturing plants.

Foxconn, Mr Lee noted, is into smart manufacturing, technology infrastructure, and industrial development. He said, “We are here in Ogun State today to meet with Mr Governor to discuss investment opportunities that will lead to setting up our business here in Ogun state.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Abiodun noted that the State is gradually emerging as Africa’s investment and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) powerhouse due to the various reforms and conducive business environment put in place by his administration. He said the State’s success story is its unmatched ability to generate sustainable revenue and attract private capital without relying exclusively on federal allocations.

This fiscal creativity, the governor emphasised, has positioned the State as an economic model for Nigeria, with ICT serving as a central driver from automating revenue processes to expanding its digital economy. While assuring that Ogun State would be consistent in unlocking opportunities that empower citizens and strengthen investor’s confidence, Governor Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to continually showcasing the State as a hub for technological advancement, with deliberate policies that promote ICT as both an enabler of governance and a magnet for global investors.

“By unveiling the State’s tech hubs, supporting digital entrepreneurs, and encouraging partnerships with international firms, Ogun has aligned itself with global trends in digital competitiveness and innovation”, he said.

Governor Abiodun, who described himself as Ogun State’s “Chief Marketing Officer”, stated that he will continue engaging investors and highlighting Ogun’s unique advantages, which include its strategic location, industrial base, skilled workforce, and supportive policy environment, demonstrating relentless commitment to showcasing the State’s investment opportunities to the global community.

He said the introduction of advanced geo-mapping systems, has led to transparency, efficiency and accountability in land allocation, which apart from preventing multiple allocations, closing loopholes, as well as ensuring proper tax remittances, is also building investors’ confidence by providing clear, reliable, and accessible land data, and shoring up the State revenue.

While calling on both local and foreign investors to take advantage of the unique features, the governor noted that as Nigeria’s industrial gateway, Ogun State is fast cementing its reputation as one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investment and innovation, and combined resilience, creativity, and cutting-edge technology to drive monumental economic transformation.

“By leveraging private investor acumen and a forward-looking development strategy, Ogun has emerged as a shining example of how sub national governments can thrive in a challenging economic”, Governor Abiodun submitted. Other members of Foxconn delegation are Mr Jesse Chao, Senior Director，Corporate BD Chairman Office and Mr Brian Chen，counselor, Government Relations.