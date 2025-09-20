Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has received a certificate of recognition from Green Climate International just as Katsina State has been ranked 7th in the world among 275 subnational governments across 33 African countries for its exemplary interventions in climate action. The certificate of recognition was presented to the governor by Green Climate International (GCI), a Canada-based climate support organisation. The organisation said the recognition was in line with the Radda administration’s environment and climate change strategy.

The award follows Katsina State’s outstanding participation at the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), where GCI encouraged subnational governments to showcase their commitments and practical interventions in addressing climate change. Katsina’s submission stood out with a robust portfolio of 14 completed development interventions and 16 proposed projects, designed for collaboration with international partners and multilateral climate finance institutions.

During the certificate presentation to the governor on Thursday, the Special Adviser on Climate Change, Prof Muhammad Alamin, highlighted that the State’s Green Growth Agenda—detailed between pages 44 and 47 of the government’s strategic plan—provides a clear roadmap for reducing carbon emissions. The strategy focuses on several key areas like the transition to electric vehicles, aiming to cut carbon emissions from transportation and promote cleaner mobility across the state.

Prof Alamin stated that the agenda also prioritises the adoption of renewable energy solutions, ensuring that schools, hospitals, government offices, and communities have access to sustainable and reliable power sources. He emphasised that another critical area is the implementation of sustainable water projects, designed to improve water management, support agriculture, and enhance access to clean water for residents.

The strategy further promotes afforestation and climate-smart agriculture, helping to restore degraded lands, increase tree cover, and empower farmers with environmentally friendly techniques to boost productivity. It also seeks to strengthen resilient urban renewal initiatives, ensuring that towns and cities are better prepared for climate-related challenges such as flooding, heatwaves, and infrastructure stress.

Several significant projects have already been implemented under this agenda. These include alternative energy solutions for schools, hospitals, and government offices, as well as the development of Katsina State’s carbon-sink assets, he stressed. The state has also rolled out climate-smart agriculture programmes to support local farmers, alongside urban flood control measures and rural water harvesting schemes.

Additionally, Katsina has taken proactive steps to combat drought and desertification in frontline areas, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and environmental resilience, he concluded.

In his remarks, Governor Radda described the recognition as “a testament to the vision and resilience of the Katsina people in pursuing a sustainable future,” emphasising that climate action remains a central focus of his administration’s development priorities. He said the recognition has strengthened Katsina State’s credibility in engaging with international partners and reaffirms its role as a front-runner in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The award citation, signed by Edward John Smith of Green Climate International, commended Katsina State for its “visionary leadership and demonstrable excellence in addressing the climate crisis.” It further described Katsina’s initiatives as “a model of national excellence and a guiding light for West Africa.”

