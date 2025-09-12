In fulfillment of its commitment to deepen democratic participation and broaden access to the dividends of democracy, the Ogun State Government has appointed 1,200 political assistants to serve as change agents and enhance civic engagement across the state.

Announcing the initiative in a statement, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, described the move as a strategic effort to strengthen democratic governance across all nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, the assistants — five from each of the 236 wards in Ogun State — will ensure greater local participation in governance, effectively bridging the gap between the grassroots and the state government.

“The newly appointed political assistants are to support the delivery of democratic dividends, articulate the needs of their respective wards, and communicate these needs to the state government.

They are also expected to provide accurate feedback from the government to the wards and vice versa,” he stated.

Mr Akinmade emphasised that this initiative fulfills Governor Dapo Abiodun’s electoral promise to carry every ward along in his administration’s development programmes and to run an all-inclusive government that values the people’s inputs in shaping policies and initiatives.

The state government further urged the new appointees to contribute significantly to the growth and development of their wards, local governments, and the state at large.