Standing as number one best workplace in Banking in Nigeria and recognised as Africa’s most agile company, Sterling Bank Limited celebrated the first anniversary of SeaBaas, the revolutionary core banking system designed and built in Africa.

In just twelve months since its go-live, SeaBaas has processed over two billion transactions, reduced processing times by about 60%, and driven a 66% surge in customer adoption, setting new benchmarks for scale, efficiency, and reliability in financial technology.

Since its launch, the platform has powered Sterling’s digital ecosystem, OneBank, SterlingPro, Switch, Specta, and more, while enabling fintech integrations, agent banking networks, and third-party solutions. With zero downtime across 365 days of service, SeaBaas has proven its resilience as one of the most dependable financial platforms on the continent.

“SeaBaas, to us, represents a proof of possibility” said Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive, Sterling Bank. “It shows that Africa can build world-class technology, solve complex problems locally, and scale globally. This milestone is a collective

victory for every Sterling colleague, our partners, and our customers who believed in the vision.”

Designed by Sterling Bank and developed in collaboration with Peerless Software, KPMG, Bazara Technologies, Revent Technologies, and AppQuest Solutions, alongside Sterling’s in-house engineering talent, SeaBaas has become a model of courage, ingenuity, and execution excellence in Nigeria.

Beyond technology, it has unlocked significant cost savings, freed resources for reinvestment, and accelerated financial inclusion across Nigeria’s economy.

Looking forward, Sterling intends to build on this momentum by expanding SeaBaas capabilities to tackle bold challenges, reimagine financial systems, and showcase the potential of African innovation on a global stage.

“SeaBaas reminds us that when we dare to dream boldly and build courageously, there is no limit to what we can achieve in Africa,” Mr Suleiman stressed, adding, “This is only the beginning.”