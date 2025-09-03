Chioma Onuegbu, the Akwa Ibom State correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper, is dead.

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, announced her passing in a statement on Tuesday.

“With pains in our hearts but total submission to the will of the Almighty God and faith in the Resurrection, the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in Akwa Ibom announced the home call of their colleague, Ms Onuegbu,” said Udeme Utip, the secretary of the chapel.

However, the statement did not mention when and how she died

Ms Onuegbu, who practised journalism for several years in the state, serving as a correspondent for the Vanguard newspaper, hailed from Akwuli Okwu in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

“There will be an evening of tributes in honour of the departed on Wednesday at the Correspondents’ Chapel Office, 13 Asutan Street, Uyo, by 4 pm,” the statement said.

According to the funeral arrangements released by the family, a Service of Songs will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m., followed by a Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church Parish, Okwu Ikeduru. Interment will take place after the Mass at the family compound, while the Outing and Thanksgiving Mass will be held on Sunday at the same venue.

NUJ mourns departed colleague

The Chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Akwa Ibom, Nsibiet John, will lead a delegation of other colleagues to the burial.

Mr John disclosed this on Tuesday at a Solemn Assembly and Congress held at the Press Centre in Uyo, where he led colleagues in observing a minute silence in honour of their departed colleague.

In his tribute, Mr John described the late Vanguard correspondent as a dedicated and seasoned journalist who consistently upheld professionalism in her reportage, and he prayed for the repose of her soul.