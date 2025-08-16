The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court dismissing an appeal filed by former Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, over the ownership of more than 40 official vehicles seized from him and his cabinet members after he left office in May 2023. Mr Bello Matawalle who is the incumbent Minister of State for Defence was defeated by Governor Dauda Lawal in the 2023 governorship election in Zamfara State.

Recall that in June 2023, based on a complaint by the Zamfara State Government, the Zamfara State Police command raided the residence of the former governor, seizing more than 40 official vehicles he and his cabinet allegedly carted away before handing over power on 29 May, 2023. A statement by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that a three-member panel of the Appeal Court, in a unanimous decision by Hon Justice A M Talba on 08 August 2025, dismissed Bello Matawalle’s appeal.

The Court of Appeal in Appeal No. CS//S/2024 – Bello Muhammed Matawalle vs Nigeria Police & Others held that the decision of the Federal High Court Sokoto division on the right of the Police to investigate allegations of commission of crime was correct. It further held that Bello Matawalle failed to adduce credible evidence to support his claim of ownership of the 40 vehicles recovered from his residence, as such lacks justification to allege that his fundamental right to own property has been breached.

In June 2023, the Zamfara State Government gave former governor Bello Matawalle and his deputy five working days to return all government vehicles in their possession. “However, all attempts to recover these vehicles were unsuccessful, prompting the Zamfara State Government to seek a court order,” the statement pointed out adding that after the order was issued, police recovered over 40 vehicles.

The statement explained further: “After the vehicles were recovered, Bello Matawalle approached the Federal High Court in Gusau and the court granted an order that the cars be returned to him. Additionally, he filed a separate suit at the same court, seeking to enforce his fundamental right to own property, including the vehicles in question. The Zamfara State Government requested the transfer of the case to the Sokoto division of the Federal High Court.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria, Sokoto Judicial Division, dismissed the matter in December 2023 and refused to grant any of the reliefs sought by Bello Matawalle. As a result, the vehicles are still considered the property of the Zamfara State Government. Not satisfied with the Federal High Court’s judgment, Bello Matawalle approached the Appeal Court.

“⁠The Appeal Court last Friday upheld the entirety of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Sokoto, affirming that the police have the power to investigate allegations of the commission of a crime upon receipt of a complaint.

“It added that the entire procedure followed by the State Government in the retrieval of the stolen vehicles is in line with the law, as such, does not offend the fundamental right of Bello Matawalle, as alleged, and thus cannot shield him from investigation and prosecution.”

CA S 40 2024