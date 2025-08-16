A public interest lawyer, Ayodele Ademiluyi, has filed a N500 billion suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and several other parties over alleged violations of the rule of law in two aviation incidents involving Kwam 1 and the Ibom Air passenger Comfort Emmanson.

The case, with case number FHC/L/CS/1632/25, lists as respondents: the President, Attorney-General of the Federation, Aviation and Aerospace Minister Festus Keyamo, NCAA, FAAN, Ibom Air, ValueJet, Nigerian Correctional Service, Kwam 1, the Nigerian Police Force, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the state’s Attorney-General, and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

Speaking to journalists on Friday in a press briefing, Mr Ademiluyi said the action was aimed at “enforcing accountability and protecting the public interest.”

He stressed that the matter “transcends the personalities involved” and exposes “systemic decay” in the aviation sector.

“Our aviation system needs a complete overhaul. We cannot allow impunity to reign or degenerate into a banana republic where someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and walk away without consequence,” he declared.

Double standards

He accused the authorities of double standards, noting that Ms Emmanson, who was recently released from Kirikiri prison in Lagos after she allegedly assaulted a crew member, faced swift punishment for her conduct, while Kwam 1 allegedly obstructed a ValueJet aircraft without facing legal repercussions.

“It’s a gross imbalance. He was rewarded with a brand ambassadorship for the aviation sector. What message does that send to the public?” he asked.

The lawyer argued that appointing Kwam 1 as an aviation ambassador “sends the wrong signal” and accused Minister Keyamo of acting “as if speaking for one of the airlines rather than enforcing the law. If someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and be appointed a brand ambassador, it sends the wrong signal,” he said.

Additionally, the lawyer accused Mr Keyamo of selective treatment of Kwam 1 and Ms Emmanson.

“We are asking for an order of mandamus to compel relevant authorities to take proper action against those involved, particularly Mr. KWAM 1.

“This is not about celebrity status or political connections — it’s about the sanctity of the rule of law,” he stated.

He also faulted the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) over its handling of Ms. Emmanson’s case, saying the body acted as “complainant, prosecutor and judge” in imposing and later reversing a life ban.

“The central issue remains: Mr. Kwam 1 is walking the streets free. That is a big slap on the rule of law,”* Ademiluyi stated.

He called on the judiciary to take decisive action: “We must set a precedent that no one, regardless of influence or status, is above the law,” he concluded.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported, on 5 August, that Kwam 1 attempted to interrupt the ValueJet Airlines morning flight (Flight VK 201) at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, after he was stopped from boarding the aircraft for carrying alcoholic beverages.

The newspaper also reported that Comfort Emmanson allegedly attacked a flight attendant and clashed with security operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on 10 August. Subsequently, the Ibom Air passenger was arrested and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility in Lagos State.

Controversies and criticism from Nigerians followed the two issues, which suggested the two individuals were treated differently for similar offences because of their social status.

Subsequently, Mr Keyamo announced on 13 August that the charges against Kwam 1 and Ms. Emmanson had been withdrawn, adding that both offenders would be engaged in unpaid community service ambassadorial roles, while Ms. Emmanson was also freed from prison.

“The NCAA is reducing his flight ban to one month. FAAN will also work with the music star to engage him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1, earlier lodged with the police,” the minister said.

“After the withdrawal of the complaint by the Complainant, the CP of Airport Command and the Police Prosecutor will immediately take the remaining steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within this week,” the minister said.