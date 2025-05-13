Governor Dauda Lawal has flagged off the distribution of debit cards for the beneficiaries of the World Bank-financed Cash Transfer Scheme.
The official launch ceremony was held on Monday at the Tsafe local government secretariat.
A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the initiative is designed to provide each beneficiary with N75,000.00 in financial support.
“It is therefore with a lot of pleasure that I stand before you as we flag off this all-important programme.
“Distinguished personalities, guests, this initiative is designed to provide financial support of N75,000.00 each to 448,141 beneficiaries.
“As stated by Honourable Commissioner Kainuwa earlier, out of that expected number, 279,534 beneficiaries have met the minimum requirement to receive N75,000 each. The remaining beneficiaries will be processed and benefit as soon as they are cleared in sha Allah.
“To the beneficiaries of this programme, I would like to remind and caution you not to use this intervention only for the usual domestic needs. This empowerment aims to enable you to invest in your future to support yourselves and your families and contribute to the growth of our local and national economy.
“I urge you all to use this opportunity wisely, invest in entrepreneurship, and become self-reliant.”
The governor thanked the Federal Government, partners, and stakeholders, especially the National Cash Transfer Office, for their dedication and significant contributions to the programme.
“Let me take this opportunity to assure you all that our administration will continue to partner with any individual or organisation for the betterment and development of our dear state.
“With these few, it is my honor to flag off hereby the distribution and activation of the debit cards to facilitate the Conditional Cash Transfer payments to the deserving beneficiaries.”
