itel, a globally leading smart life brand committed to delivering reliable technology for everyone has announced the launch of PowerAI™, its proprietary intelligent fast-charging technology, now integrated across its lineup of power banks and chargers. In a landmark achievement, the CableFlow 3A Pro L63N has also received Apple’s MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad) certification – placing it among the top 5% of charging products worldwide to earn this distinction.

These cutting-edge innovations mark a significant step forward in itel’s mission to enhance user experiences through advanced technology and premium design.

Smarter, Faster, Safer Charging with PowerAI™

itel’s PowerAI™ technology introduces adaptive fast charging that dynamically optimizes power output in real time, eliminating issues such as sudden shutdowns and connection errors. This intelligent power distribution enhances charging efficiency while extending device longevity.

Compatible with PD, QC, PPS, and TFC fast-charging protocols, PowerAI™ also includes dynamic temperature control and a nine-layer safety protection system, offering defense against overcharging, overvoltage, overheating, and short circuits. An auto power-off feature further ensures maximum safety.

Introducing CableFlow 3A Pro L63N: PowerAI™ Meets Apple MFi Certification

The CableFlow 3A Pro L63N is itel’s first PowerAI™-enabled charging cable and one of the few on the global market to secure Apple MFi certification. This high-performance cable delivers 27W fast charging, enhanced by a robust build featuring double-braided nylon, high-purity copper wiring, and zinc alloy connectors.

Fully compatible with all iPhones and iPads—even following iOS updates—the CableFlow 3A Pro L63N ensures stable data transfer and high-speed charging. Compared to non-certified alternatives, MFi-certified cables deliver up to 20% better performance in both connection stability and charging efficiency.

itel further backs the CableFlow 3A Pro L63N with a 10-year Carlcare warranty, offering users free replacements and unparalleled peace of mind.

Strengthening itel’s Smart Life Initiative

With PowerAI™ and the CableFlow 3A Pro L63N, itel reinforces its Smart Life initiative, aimed at redefining convenience and reliability for everyday tech users. These innovations demonstrate itel’s commitment to delivering affordable, intelligent, and safe power solutions that enhance daily life.

“itel is proud to lead the way in intelligent charging innovation,” said itel’s ATL Marketing Manager (Accessories, small appliances) Chuks Obikwame. “PowerAI™ and our MFi-certified CableFlow 3A Pro L63N represent our vision to combine smart technology with universal compatibility and long-term durability.”

For additional details about itel’s latest charging innovations, please visit: https://www.itel-life.com/ng/products/powr/power-bank/powerai

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connections to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 15 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, electrics, home appliances, and lifestyle products and in 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand. https://www.itel-mobile.com/

