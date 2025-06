Governor Dauda Lawal has congratulated the Muslim community in Zamfara State and Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration.

He extended his felicitation as Muslim faithful across the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ today, Friday, 6th June, 2025.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Eid al-Adha is one of the most significant religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

The statement read in parts, “The Zamfara State Government extends its congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the special occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

“Eid Al-Adha offers Muslims a chance to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

“It reminds us of the significance of faith, selflessness, and our shared commitment to community and humanity. We should use this period to reflect on the values of sacrifice and obedience to Almighty Allah.

“We must all come together as a united force against all forms of social vices, deviant behaviours, and crimes affecting our societies.

“It is our collective responsibility to work towards ensuring the safety of our communities, state, and Nigeria because we seek in others what we lack in ourselves.

“May Allah accept our sacrifices as an act of Ibadah. May Allah bless Zamfara State and Nigeria.”

