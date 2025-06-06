Peter Okoye, a former member of the defunct singing group, PSquare, has hinted that he has severed ties with his family, especially his twin brother, Paul and his elder brother cum ex-manager, Jude.

Earlier, the singer, who now goes by the name Mr P, reacted to the lawyer’s claims that he consciously misled the EFCC with false allegations and claims.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Jude was arraigned by the EFCC alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, on a four-count charge.

One count alleged that Jude and his Northside Music Limited dishonestly converted $7767,544.15 to his use. This was part of a larger legal issue, and the EFCC arraigned Jude on a four-count charge, which included that Jude and his Northside Music Limited secretly incorporated a company, Northside Music Limited, to collect and control P-Square’s royalties without the knowledge or consent of its members.

Reacting to the claim, Mr P showed his unwavering courage by stating that he will continue speaking his truth, regardless of the consequences.

“After watching everything about Mohbad’s death and how the whole thing played out to date, I decided to myself that I would never play the bigger person nor act as the mature one. And that’s exactly what led to this madness, simply because I was trying to be the bigger person and act maturely! Omo! Never again. So love me or hate me, I will continue speaking my truth,” he said.

Getting squared

In a follow-up post, the actor and singer stated they are no longer family.

Reacting to an X user, @Apostle_23, who pointed out that keeping family is all that matters, Mr P said that a family that steals from you and breaks you isn’t family.

He wrote, “We are no longer family at this point! Family is blood related, but the real family is loyalty. Like I said, ‘don’t let family be the reason you’re drowning in silence.

“I did – for over 20 years. And it almost cost me everything. But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray, and family does not steal from you. Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all.”

He further noted that a real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you, or ignore your pain.

“My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive! #iDisOwnThem,” he wrote.

