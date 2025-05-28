In an effort to transform the agricultural and livestock sectors of the state, the Jigawa State Government is set to enter into a strategic partnership with one of India’s foremost poultry conglomerates, Srinivasa Farms.
As part of the state’s ongoing agricultural investment tour to India, the Jigawa State delegation, led by Governor Umar Namadi, paid a working visit to Srinivasa Farms’ headquarters in Hyderabad to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at revitalising the poultry industry in Jigawa.
Srinivasa Farms, a trailblazer in India’s poultry sector since 1965, is widely respected for its leadership in poultry breeding, feed production, animal health solutions, and food processing, as the company’s commitment to quality nutrition, biosecurity, and farmer support makes it an ideal partner for Jigawa’s agricultural modernisation agenda.
The Jigawa State technical delegation held detailed discussions with the firm’s management, where both parties reached a mutual understanding on eight key areas of collaboration aimed at revitalising the poultry sector in Jigawa:
|
1. Poultry Disease Management: Joint efforts to improve animal health and disease control protocols.
3. Biosecurity Infrastructure: Adoption of cutting-edge farm safety and disease prevention systems.
4. Farmer & Extension Worker Training: Comprehensive training programs for local farmers and veterinary extension officers.
5. Research & Development: Joint R&D initiatives to advance poultry science and innovation tailored to local needs.
6. Technical Visit to Jigawa: Srinivasa’s Managing Director and technical experts are expected to undertake a scoping visit to Jigawa.
7. Support for Poultry Cooperatives: Strengthening grassroots poultry farming through cooperative models and value-chain integration.
8. Poultry Feed & Nutrition Solutions: Enhancing feed quality and affordability for local producers.
An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed in the coming weeks to formalise the partnership, which will open the door to knowledge transfer, private investment, and long-term sustainable development in Jigawa’s poultry industry.
Governor Namadi, speaking during the visit, expressed optimism about the initiative’s impact:
“This partnership represents another giant leap in our commitment to agricultural transformation. With the right technology, training, and strategic alliances like this, Jigawa will emerge as a hub for poultry excellence in Nigeria.”
The delegation’s visit to India is part of a broader international agricultural trade mission designed to attract expertise, partnerships, and innovations that align with Jigawa State’s 12-Point Agenda for economic growth and food security.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999