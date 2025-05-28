Former President Muhammadu Buhari says his inability to attend the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) held in Lagos
on Wednesday was due to a medical check-up in the UK.
In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Buhari congratulated the regional bloc on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, while expressing regret over his inability to attend the historic celebration.
“Regrettably, as Your Excellency is aware, I am currently in the United Kingdom undergoing routine medical check-ups and therefore, unable to attend this historic event,” Mr Buhari wrote.
He lauded the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, acknowledging the regional body’s resilience in the face of daunting challenges.
“I congratulate Your Excellency and other Heads of State and Government on the attainment of this Golden Jubilee by ECOWAS,” he stated.
Mr Buhari also paid tribute to retired Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, commending his pivotal role in the creation of the regional bloc in 1975.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the anniversary celebration marked a milestone for ECOWAS, which was formally inaugurated in Lagos in 1975.
A symbolic reenactment of the original declaration was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island, Lagos.
(NAN)
