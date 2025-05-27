As part of the continued Children’s Day celebrations, Dikko Umaru Radda, Governor of Katsina State, Tuesday evening graced a special reception organised for orphans and children with special needs at the Children’s Park, GRA, Katsina.

The event, full of joy and laughter, brought smiles to the faces of the children as Governor Radda mingled freely with them, sharing light-hearted jokes, taking memorable photographs, and celebrating the evening in an atmosphere of warmth and compassion.

Speaking during the reception, Governor Radda expressed his happiness at being part of the celebration, stating:

“We are here today to rejoice and enjoy this special moment with our children—especially the orphans, the less privileged, and those with disabilities. Our presence here is not just ceremonial—it is a statement of commitment. We are here to celebrate you, to assure you that the government sees you, values you, and is ready to stand by you.”

The governor emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect and support every child in the state:

“Every child is our responsibility. We will continue to ensure that the rights to education, health, and overall well-being are fully protected. As a government, we are your parents and we are here to serve you.”

Governor Radda praised the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for their dedication to inclusive education and the staff of special schools for their selfless work.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to associate with you and give special attention to schools for children with special needs. Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and we will do everything within our power to make that possible.”

He encouraged the children to build good character and grow into responsible citizens:

“Without good character and morals, we cannot go far. Please grow up with integrity, so that we can all be proud of you as future leaders from Katsina State.”

It was an evening of dancing, laughter, and heartfelt connection—one that left a lasting impression on all who attended. The governor closed his remarks with prayers for the children and for continued peace and security across the state.

The event was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Ummulkhairi Ahmed Bawa, directors from the ministry, principals of special schools, representatives of security agencies, and other dignitaries.

