A group, Enforcers of Good Governance (EGG), has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from state governors and local government chairmen for improved governance and service delivery at sub- national levels.

This appeal was made during a press conference organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) in Abuja.

Kingsley Ogu, the convener and national leader of the group, emphasised that while much attention is focused on the presidency, Nigerians must also scrutinise and demand results from their state and local government leaders.

Mr Ogu noted that recent reforms have granted local governments greater financial autonomy and liquidity, which should translate into tangible benefits at the grassroots level.

“Is your local government richer now than it was three years ago? If the answer is yes, then ask yourself what your council chairmen and governors are doing with that wealth,” he challenged.

Economic reforms

On the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, Mr Ogu likened the current challenges to the pains of childbirth, suggesting that they are necessary for eventual prosperity.

He explained that the removal of petrol subsidies, though painful, was essential to redirect funds toward critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also acknowledged the difficulty in communicating complex economic realities to ordinary Nigerians, especially market women and grassroots communities who may not fully grasp the macroeconomic forces at play.

Nevertheless, he stressed the importance of educating the public that short-term sacrifices are investments in a better future.

Political tensions in Rivers State

The conference also addressed the political crisis in Rivers State, following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state and the suspension of the Siminalayi Fubara-led administration.

The political crisis has sparked protests and calls for the reinstatement of elected officials, raising concerns about governance and democratic processes in the oil-rich Niger Delta state.

Mr Ogu, while expressing the collective pain felt by Rivers people over the suspension of their elected officials, affirmed confidence in President Tinubu’s wisdom and commitment to the state’s welfare.

He commended Governor Fubara’s recent efforts to reconcile with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, urging that peace-building efforts extend to the House of Assembly and other stakeholders.

“The duration of this state of emergency should not be extended. All gladiators must sheath their swords and embrace peace in the best interest of Rivers people,” he urged.

The group, which had previously supported Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, publicly declared their full support for President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

He called on all political actors in Rivers State to unite behind Mr Tinubu, emphasising that his administration’s vision is in the interests of the South and all geopolitical zones.

“The North has had its eight years; the South should be allowed to have hers,” he said.

NDA speaks on economic indicators

In corroboration, the NDA’s country director, Wasiu Abiola, said recent declines in petrol and food prices are signs that reforms are yielding results.

Mr Abiola attributed previous price spikes to market manipulation by those opposed to subsidy removal and urged Nigerians to remain patient and united.

“We are living a borrowed life. The best any sensible leader can do is to take the subsidy out. These reforms and government actions will continue to yield good results. There are pains, but no pains, no gains,” he said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints new Governing Council members for three federal universities

He also reaffirmed the NDA’s partnership with EGG as a strategic alliance to support good governance and ensure the continuation of reforms that benefit Nigerians at all levels.

Call to action

The EGG and NDA leaders encouraged Nigerians, especially at the grassroots level, to actively engage in governance by holding their elected officials accountable.

“Let us educate our people that these temporary pains will come, but better results will follow. We must work together to ensure that governance delivers dividends to all Nigerians,” Mr Ogu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

