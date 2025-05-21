The Zamfara State Government has debunked a story claiming that Zamfara Christian convert, Zainab, is set to stand trial in Sharia Court on Friday for switching religions.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the report is completely false and taken from social media sites that seek to generate traffic.

The statement added that it has been verified beyond a reasonable doubt that no such case exists before any Shari’ah Court in Zamfara State.

“The attention of the Zamfara State Government has been drawn to mischievous fake news circulating about a 22-year-old Miss Zainab Muhamadu, who is facing the death penalty for converting to Christianity.

“We want to categorically state that it is the handiwork of enemies of peace, who are hellbent on creating a tension where there is none.

“The fake news, which was spread on social media by an online platform notorious for circulating unverified stories and falsehoods, is nothing more than a failed attempt to disrupt peace.

“The Zamfara State Government has acted swiftly by summoning all relevant authorities and security agencies to verify the authenticity of the story, which ultimately proved to be a blatant falsehood created by Sahara Reporters.

“To ensure accountability and certainty, the state government has confirmed with the Grand Khadi of the Zamfara Sharia Court of Appeal regarding any similar cases. He stated that there has never been such a case before any Shari’a court in Zamfara State.

“The question is, where does this perilous and divisive narrative originate? What are its underlying motives? What do those promoting this story hope to accomplish in the long run?

“We are living in intriguing times. Media platforms that should provide the public with verified stories are becoming complacent, merely copying and pasting content from social media accounts eager for likes and comments.

“The woman whose picture was used in the fake news is not Nigerian. Her name is Aalia, and she is from Texas, United States.

“The Zamfara State Government believes it is essential to clarify that nothing of this nature is happening in the state. This situation exemplifies yellow journalism that we must all denounce.

“We urge the relevant security agencies to investigate the source of this fake, misguided story, which seeks to create significant religious tension, and prosecute anyone found responsible. We must all do our part to ensure the peace of this country.”

