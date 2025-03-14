Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has partnered with Chinese firms to secure advanced surveillance technology and enhance the state’s agriculture, transportation, and mining.

On Tuesday, the governor received a Chinese community of industries in the council chamber of the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Governor Lawal led a state government delegation on a working visit to China from 15th to 21st February, 2025, to collaborate in key sectors.

The statement added that the Zamfara delegation engaged with Zhong Zhao International Group, Phoenix Wings, Shenzhen HighGreat Innovation Technology Development Co., Ltd, and Xiamen Magnetic North Technology Co., Ltd while in China.

“As a follow-up to the engagement in China, Mr Tang Zhangwei led a group of companies to Zamfara State to foster bilateral collaboration in critical sectors to drive economic growth.”

In his remark, Governor Lawal appreciated the Chinese groups’ efforts to ensure the partnership’s success.

“I want to welcome you to Zamfara State. You are truly welcome. In February, I led a delegation to China to meet with companies in various sectors and explore what they had to offer. It was a very intensive trip.

“We partnered with Zhong Zhao International Group, which specialises in organic fertiliser and mechanised farming. They focus on producing organic fertilisers and health technology R&D. We signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train local farmers in organic farming practices, using advanced machinery and technology transfer to establish organic fertiliser plants in Zamfara State.

“The Zamfara delegation partnered with Phoenix Wings, a Chinese firm specializing in security surveillance technology, including drones. Together, they will develop strategies to deploy advanced systems addressing banditry, kidnapping, and security challenges in Zamfara State.

“In our meeting with the Shenzhen HighGreat Innovation Technology Development Company Ltd, we discussed Innovation, Robotics, and Drone Display Technology.

“We engaged Xiamen Magnetic North Technology Company Ltd and Xiamen King Long United Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. Proposals were made to develop modern transport hubs and introduce mass transit systems to improve mobility within and outside the state.

“Additionally, we held a successful meeting with WEICAI LOVOL International Trading Company, which focuses on Smart Agriculture, Integrated Management Platforms, and Tractors.

“The Zamfara delegation met with the Tibet Ming Company to discuss increased investment in mining, emphasising sustainable practices, social responsibility, and modern technology to enhance mineral exploration in Zamfara State.” Mr Lawal said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, who was part of the state’s delegation to China, highlighted the achievements of their working visit.

He said: “We had a very productive working visit to China, and the outcome is evident today with the arrival of a high-level group of companies in Zamfara State.”

