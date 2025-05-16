Growing up, my parents had a simple but powerful philosophy: “Whatever you choose to do in life, make sure you get to the top. Never settle for less.” These words were not just advice; they became the foundation of my approach to life, business, and success.
Today, as the founder of Whitefield Hotels and Wole Kajola & Associates, I can confidently say that this mindset has shaped my journey. It has guided my decisions, fueled my ambition, and helped me overcome challenges along the way. If you want to succeed in any field, whether as an entrepreneur, a professional, or even in personal growth, embracing this mindset will set you apart.
The Power of Starting Small, but Thinking Big
Many people want success, but they struggle with the idea of starting small. They feel discouraged by their initial limitations—lack of capital, resources, or opportunities. I’ve been there.
When I started my real estate firm, Wole Kajola & Associates, in 2008, I didn’t have the luxury of a big office, a large team, or endless financial backing. But what I did have was commitment, integrity, and a determination to succeed. Instead of focusing on what I lacked, I focused on what I could build.
|
Years later, when I ventured into the hospitality industry with Whitefield Hotels, I applied the same principle. Hospitality was a new field for me, and I had to learn everything from scratch. But I knew that if I remained consistent, committed, and driven by excellence, I would build something remarkable.
And today, Whitefield Hotels is one of the best in Kwara State. That growth didn’t happen overnight—it came from a refusal to settle for mediocrity.
Why Settling for Less is Dangerous
Many people give up on their dreams because they accept limitations rather than push through them. Here’s why settling for less is dangerous:
1. You stop growing. The moment you accept a lower standard, you stop improving. Growth happens when you challenge yourself to reach new heights.
2. Opportunities pass you by. The people who achieve great things are those who keep striving, even when things get tough.
3. You limit your potential. Every successful person started somewhere—but they didn’t stay there. If you don’t push beyond your comfort zone, you’ll never know what you’re truly capable of achieving.
How to Build a Mindset of Excellence
If you want to succeed in any field, here are a few principles that have guided me:
1. Commit to Excellence
• Whether it’s real estate, hospitality, or any other field, always give your best. If you’re going to do something, do it with the mindset of being among the best.
2. Embrace Lifelong Learning
• Success isn’t about talent alone; it’s about constantly improving. When I moved from real estate to hospitality, I had to study, learn, and adapt to a completely different industry. Be open to learning, no matter how experienced you are.
3. Set Higher Goals for Yourself
• Many people set average goals because they fear failure. But if you don’t challenge yourself, you won’t grow. Aim high and believe in your ability to achieve it.
4. Be Resilient
• The road to success isn’t always smooth. There will be failures, disappointments, and obstacles. But never let setbacks define you. Use them as fuel to push forward.
5. Surround Yourself with the Right People
• Success isn’t achieved alone. You need people who challenge, support, and inspire you. Build a team and network that pushes you toward excellence.
Final Thoughts: Your Success is in Your Hands
I have lived by the principle of never settling for less, and it has helped me grow two successful businesses in different industries. But success isn’t just about business—it’s about mindset.
If you adopt a mindset of excellence, resilience, and continuous growth, there’s no limit to what you can achieve. The only question is: Are you willing to push beyond your comfort zone?
Dr Wole Kajola
Founder, Whitefield Hotels & Wole Kajola & Associates
