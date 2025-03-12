The Kwara State Government has commenced free Cesarean sections (C-section) for pregnant women with complications across five healthcare facilities in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam, disclosed this in Ilorin during a 14-day Residential State Training of Trainers on Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrician and Newborn Care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State government in collaboration with European Union Strengthening Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health (EU-SARAH) Programme, organised the training.

NAN reports that C-section is a surgical procedure in which a baby is delivered through incisions made in the mother’s abdomen and uterus, rather than through the vagina.

Ms El-Imam listed the facilities to include the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Aisha Buhari Mother and Child Hospital Eiyenkonrin, General Hospital Offa, Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), and General Hospital, Kiama.

According to her, C-section is indicated in some instances to save the life of the mother and child.

“This is necessary to reduce the burden of maternal mortality in the state, while reiterating the resolve of the State government in ensuring no woman and unborn baby die during childbirth,” she said.

“These procedures are expensive, at least for the average person. It is a good thing to say that in densely populated Kwara Central, we have three facilities now that can provide these services.

“We have also made provisions for free ante-natal care for pregnant mothers across 193 the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) facilities.

“These healthcare facilities will provide the quality care requirements for pregnant mothers, adding that the state has abundance of contraceptive commodities for women who want to space their children.”

The commissioner commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prioritising the health of the residents, especially the vulnerable groups including women and children.

She also commended the EU-SARAH programme, which targeted women and adolescent in ensuring safe sexual and reproductive health practices in Kwara.

In his opening address, Silas Ochele, the Lead Facilitator of the training, observed that maternal mortality remained high in Nigeria and other third world countries.

READ ALSO: Nigeria govt calls for integration of diagnostic services in healthcare delivery

Mr Ochele, a professor however said advanced countries have timely intervention to save their women and children.

“Nigeria must ensure that signal function and intervention on safe mother and child healthcare is up-scaled,” he said.

“This training will increase the knowledge, skills and promote excellent attitude required in managing emergency obstetrics.”

Also, the Kwara EU-SARAH Programme Officer, Kafayat Kofoworola, said the programme is for 14-day training of medical workers in the field of obstetrics health care.

Ms Kofoworola added that the training was expected to improve the indices of maternal and newborn healthcare in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

