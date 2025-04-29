Guinness Nigeria Plc, the country’s foremost total beverage alcohol company, is commemorating 75 bold and impactful years – a celebration of heritage, innovation, and deep-rooted connection to the Nigerian people.

Established in 1950 and opening its first brewery in Lagos in 1962 – the very first Guinness brewery outside Ireland and the UK – Guinness Nigeria has evolved into more than a company. It has become a national treasure, woven into the fabric of Nigerian culture through the generations. From its iconic brands to its enduring values, the company has become a symbol of resilience, quality, and shared celebration.

With a diverse and vibrant portfolio that includes Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Smooth, Malta Guinness, Orijin, Smirnoff, Dubic Malt, Gordon’s and more, Guinness Nigeria has remained a constant presence in everyday moments, family celebrations, and national milestones.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of how far we’ve come -it’s a tribute to the people who have built this legacy with us,” said Girish Sharma, Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc.

“From distributors and farmers to consumers and employees, this company has been shaped by thousands of hands and hearts. As we step into this new chapter, our focus is clear – we are Building for More. More connection. More purpose. More impact. We remain rooted in our purpose of celebrating life every day, everywhere; and the next 75 years and beyond begin with that same bold spirit.”

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Guinness Nigeria is reaffirming its legacy of social impact and community development. Through its long-standing Guinness Eye Centresin Lagos and Onitsha, the company is sponsoring free eye surgeries to restore sight and improve lives. This initiative builds on Guinness Nigeria’s enduring commitment to healthcare, safe water access, education, and uplifting communities across the country.

Guinness Nigeria has consistently championed purposeful progress – investing in people, communities, and the future. Through its Water of Life programme, the company has provided access to clean drinking water for over 500,000 Nigerians. Its Plan-W initiative has empowered over a thousand women with entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, while the Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme is helping bright students across the country pursue quality education. For over 20 years, its partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has driven national awareness around responsible drinking and road safety. And as far back as the 1980s, Guinness Nigeria pioneered the use of locally sourced sorghum in the production of its iconic brands – empowering farmers and reducing dependence on imports, long before local sourcing became standard practice.

To commemorate the milestone, the company is rolling out a series of activities including the launch of a commemorative 75th anniversary documentary, limited-edition bottles, a nationwide consumer promo, and staff-focused celebrations such as an interdepartmental football tournament and parties across its Lagos, Benin, and field locations.

The anniversary also marks a new era for the company following the recent change in majority shareholding, this transition is already unlocking opportunities for greater local agility, deeper supply chain investment, and accelerated innovation – while reinforcing Guinness Nigeria’s identity as a proudly Nigerian company operating with global standards.

“Guinness Nigeria is stronger, more agile, and more ambitious than ever,” Sharma added.

“We are not just celebrating a legacy – we are preparing for the future. This is a company built on trust, quality, and purpose. And we’re just getting started.”

