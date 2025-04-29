The police in Bauchi State have arrested five suspected drug dealers at the Tudun Wadan Dan’iya area of the Bauchi metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Wakil, said the suspects “were discovered with a notable quantity of prohibited substances” peddling them in their shops.

In a statement he issued on Monday, Mr Wakil said the suspects were arrested by the Command Monitoring Unit, led by Abdulrazak Pada, a chief Superintendent of police, which carried out an operation on drug activities.

Mr Wakil said the operation focused on disrupting drug trafficking in Unguwar Tudun Wadan Dan’iya, also known as Bayan Gari, in the metropolitan area of Bauchi.

He said during the operation, a search on several local shops, led to the discovery of the illicit drugs.

He identified the suspects as Adamu Muhammed, 35, Okwudili Chikezic, 50, Sunday Anaco, 25, Maryam Ahmed, 20, and Tijjani Adamu, 20.

The police said the suspects, who were mostly residents of the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi, were found with 30 sachets of tramadol tablets, 22 bottles of assorted Ice syrups, three Penta injections, 10 sachets of diazepam tablets and five Ice bunkers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“During questioning, the defendants acknowledged their roles in drug trafficking and expressed their willingness to cooperate with law enforcement to facilitate further recoveries,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the police Commissioner in the state, Aliyu Sani-Omolori, commended the officers for their commitment to community safety and effectiveness during the operation.

“He has mandated a thorough investigation to be conducted, ensuring accountability and justice for the individuals involved. Following this process, the defendants will be officially profiled and charged to court to address the charges against them.

“The command encourages community engagement, urging parents, guardians, and influential leaders to advise their wards and protégés against involvement in illicit activities.

“By working together, we can protect the peace that our communities enjoy and promote awareness about the serious health implications associated with the use of illegal substances”, the police spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

