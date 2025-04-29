The formal defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and others from the PDP to the APC dominated headlines today.
The defections have continued to stir debates as Delta State has been one of the PDP strongholds for years.
“Defection of Obarevwari, Okowa to APC a tsunami says Shettima,” according to The Nation.
|
It also wrote, “Okowa: We moved to APC for good of Delta.”
“Shettima to Oborevwori, Okowa, others: You’re co-owners of APC, fellow architects of a better Nigeria,” The Point reported.
“Shettima welcomes Okowa, Oborevwori to APC,” Salient Times coverage read.
“We cannot face Tinubu in 2027 to work against him —Delta gov,” Tribune reported.
Meanwhile, Delta Revealed reported, “Oborewori pays N265bn of N465bn inherited debt.”
“NNPCL under fire as $897m Warri refinery revamp flops,” Punch reported.
First News reported, “Sentenced to Die:Late Singer Osinachi Husband Joins Nigeria’s Forgotten Death Row.”
Blueprint reported that “2027: INEC seeks voting rights for inmates, Nigerians in Diaspora.”
READ ALSO: 2027: New APC ‘decampee’, Gov. Oborevwori, promises Tinubu 1.4 million Delta votes
“2027: INEC seeks voting rights for inmates, Nigerians in Diaspora,” the Hope wrote.
“Nigeria’s biggest firms feel heat of 77% energy cost jump,” according to Business Day.
Daily Independent reported, “NHIS at risk amid rising cost of healthcare, poor regulation.”
It also said, “Telecom subscribers groan over poor service despite tariff hike.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
