The Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, has commended the partnership between Promasidor Nigeria and the Ekiti State Government, describing the Ikun Dairy Farm as a key success story of public-private collaboration. During a courtesy visit to Promasidor’s Lagos head office and factory, he made this remark as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen their partnership and explore new opportunities for industrial expansion, job creation, and sustainable development.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Oyebanji reaffirmed the strategic importance of Promasidor in the state’s economic transformation.

“We see Ikun Dairy Farm as our baby, and Promasidor Nigeria as a strategic partner in our quest for economic growth and shared prosperity. The success of this initiative brings us great joy, and our traditional leaders, including the Onikun of Ikun-Amure, Oba Olatunde David Olusola, have attested to its significant economic impact. We are particularly excited about the job creation, industrial growth, and agricultural advancements it has fostered. Moving forward, we look to deepen our collaboration with Promasidor to expand these gains.”

Governor Oyebanji further emphasized his administration’s commitment to creating a more conducive business environment for Promasidor’s expansion in Ekiti State. He assured the company of government support in reducing production costs and revealed that discussions had been held with the Kwara State Governor regarding a potential extension of the initiative to the neighboring state. He also noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown keen interest in agricultural development in Ekiti State and that the matter is currently before the Presidency.

This growing partnership represents a crucial step in Nigeria’s industrialization efforts, strengthening local production, economic development, and public-private collaboration.

Welcoming Governor Oyebanji, Promasidor Nigeria’s Managing Director, Mr François Gillet, expressed gratitude for the state government’s unwavering support.

“We are proud of the success we have achieved with our farm in Ekiti and the positive transformation it has brought to the local community. This progress has been made possible through the strong support of Your Excellency and the Ekiti State Government. Your visit to our Lagos facility reflects our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and building lasting partnerships that will benefit Nigeria. By deepening this collaboration, we aim to further enhance Ekiti’s agriculture, manufacturing, and employment opportunities for Nigerians.”

The Governor’s visit follows the remarkable achievements of Promasidor’s 500-hectare farm in Ekiti, which has become a model for sustainable agriculture, job creation, and local resource integration in food production.

During his tour of Promasidor’s world-class Lagos factory, Mr Oyebanji was introduced to the company’s cutting-edge production processes, technological innovations, and commitment to local sourcing. He commended Promasidor’s role in boosting Nigeria’s economy, particularly its efforts in empowering local farmers and manufacturers in Ekiti State.

The enhanced partnership between Promasidor Nigeria and the Ekiti State Government will focus on expanding industrial and agricultural production in the state, increasing job creation and skills development for Ekiti residents, enhancing food security through sustainable agricultural initiatives, leveraging Promasidor’s expertise in food production and technology.

With Promasidor’s strong commitment to local sourcing, exemplified by its flagship brands like Cowbell, Top Tea, and Onga, this collaboration reinforces the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and the advancement of Nigeria’s local industries.

Governor Oyebanji’s visit marks a new phase of economic transformation in Ekiti State, with Promasidor playing a vital role in driving innovation, investment, and long-term prosperity.

