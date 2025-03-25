The online casino sector has grown massively on a global scale in the last decade, and this is very true across Africa. Nigeria is a good example. It’s thought that a high percentage of the population like to play online casino games regularly. Although other places like Kenya and Ghana have flourishing gambling markets, South Africa is perhaps the biggest competitor to look at.

There’s no doubt that online gambling has taken off in this part of Africa, as it reported a gross gambling revenue of R59.3 billion recently. One aspect that has helped online casino gaming catch the public’s attention is the number of secure iGaming sites to sign up with. As shown at askgamblers.com, casinos like Casumo Casinos, LottoGO Casino, and MrQ Casino give South Africans fabulous places to play.

Mobile gaming is driving South African online casinos forward

Although the sheer variety of online casinos to game at has helped iGaming in South Africa explode, this is not the only cause. Mobile gaming has also been hugely influential in driving growth for online casinos in the country.

As the name implies, this has resulted in South Africans logging on via their mobile devices to play casino games online. This is achieved by either downloading dedicated casino apps or playing directly from mobile web browsers.

So, just how has playing via mobile sparked the growth of online casinos in South Africa?

Accessibility of mobile play in South Africa

2023’s General Household Survey in South Africa indicated that 96.1% of households in the country own at least one mobile phone. This shows how popular mobile phones are in the country and how many people use them on a regular basis.

Being able to play casino games online via mobile has opened iGaming in South Africa to most of the country. This has greatly increased the potential audience for SA online casinos to engage with and helped them become more accessible to players who might only have a mobile for gaming.

Even if a South African player has a desktop PC to use, they might just prefer playing on their smartphone. By enabling people in the country to play via mobile, online casinos in South Africa have attracted more players and grown as a result.

Convenience of mobile play

One of the features that helps mobile gaming stand out is that it allows people to play wherever they are and whenever they like. This is different from playing via desktop or at a land-based casino, where you need to be at your computer or in the casino.

This type of convenience is something which South African gamblers value and it has allowed online casinos in the country to attract more customers. Whether it’s spending time on a work break or waiting for friends in a bar, South Africans love how mobile gaming is always on hand when they need it. Due to this, online casinos in the country have become more appealing to players and have emerged as their go-to entertainment choice.

Mobile casinos leading innovation

To achieve any kind of growth, a product or service needs to improve continually to attract more users. The expansion of online casinos in South Africa is no different, and mobile gaming has been a major way it has progressed over time.

By focusing on the development of mobile apps or mobile casino platforms, brands have been able to deliver improvements to the gaming experience. This might be the latest mobile casinos offering super-quick page load speeds, reduced lag or easy to use interfaces. It might also be the latest casino apps being quicker to open and fast to install.

Features like this help online casino gaming become even more enjoyable and show how mobile gaming has helped the sector in South Africa to expand. As time moves on, it will be interesting to see how the latest advances in mobile tech will help the iGaming sector expand further in this part of Africa.

Exclusive mobile games and bonuses

This is a key factor in driving growth in mobile gaming in online casinos around South Africa. Many casinos that accept players from the country offer games that are only available to mobile players.

This helps make playing on mobile more appealing to people in South Africa and means they’re more likely to register at a casino via their smartphone. The net impact is that more people start playing at online casinos in the country, and the whole sector grows.

Some SA online casinos offer exclusive mobile-only bonuses to players as well. As this suggests, these promos are only open to gamblers who sign up and play via their mobile device.

People in South Africa love to register for these bonuses on their mobile phone, which means more people start playing at online casinos overall. This is also true for sportsbooks in South Africa, which also offer exclusive mobile bonuses at times for betting on competitions like the UEFA Champions League — where Bayer Leverkusen’s loss to Bayern Munich made headlines recently.

Touchscreen controls for mobile play

Playing casino games via mobile online is very satisfying and tactile. This has helped it offer a truly enjoyable gaming experience and allowed online casinos to appeal to more South Africans over time.

One of the biggest reasons is the touchscreen controls mobile games have. Using your finger to control the action on-screen feels much more natural than other ways of playing. This is especially true for casino games, where being able to spin a roulette wheel with a swipe of your finger is lots of fun! This enhanced gaming experience has made online casino gaming something more South Africans want to try and helped iGaming sites there really take off.

Mobile gaming and online casino growth in South Africa

Even the briefest look at South Africa’s love for online casino gaming shows how much it’s taken off lately. While many factors explain how this has happened, mobile gaming around the country is one of the most crucial.

